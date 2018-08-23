No matter how you mix up the districts, Don Bosco’s football team tends to rise to the top.
This year’s Dons are the defending 8-player state champions and have established a program that plays its way into that position on an annual basis.
It follows that coaches in 8-player District 2 point to Don Bosco as the favorite again this season in a reorganized district that features four playoff qualifiers from last season and eight teams that went a collective 46-31 a year ago.
“The defending state champions return several players with extensive playoff experience and have continued to show year after year how well they reload,” notes Dunkerton coach Jon Steffen.
Six returning starters will head this year’s Dons. That group includes two-way standouts Thomas Even (600 rushing yards 75 tackles), Cael Tenold (518 receiving yards) and Kendall Becker.
“We need to build depth throughout the year,” notes Yoder.
Tripoli is coming off a 9-2 season when it reached the second round of the playoffs. Coach Tom Nuss returns five starters, but needs to rebuild his passing game and his offensive and defensive lines. Brady Brocka leads the veterans after rushing for 466 yards and making 79 tackles.
Janesville was a postseason qualifier a year ago, too, and head coach Dale Eastman has 14 letterwinners to build around. Among them are Spencer Hoff (734 receiving yards, 146 rushing yards, 17 TDs, 48.5 tackles), Dawson Charley (157 rushing yards, 93.5 tackles), Codey Hicks (30.5 tackles), Josh Hahn (289 rushing yards, 194 receiving yards, 47.5 tackles) and Brandin Carlson (43.5 tackles).
“We have six returning starters who played extensively last fall and gained lots of experience,” says Eastman, who adds that the Wildcats must replace an outstanding group of seniors “that had leadership and a strong work ethic.”
Dunkerton returns several standouts in Holden Gillespie (418 rushing yards), Brady Stone (351 receiving yards, four interceptions, 28.7 average on kickoff returns) and linebacker Daniel VanBrocklin.
“We have good team speed and experience at the skill positions,” reports Steffen. “We lost seven of eight starters on offense to graduation, as well as six of eight starters on defense. We will need to solidify reliable starters across the offensive and defensive lines so the skill positions can thrive.”
Elsewhere in the district, Riceville is coming off an 8-2 playoff season, but needs to replace most of its skill position players. The Wildcats return one of the most productive defensive players in eight-man in Cole Byrnes (124 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks).
Northwood-Kensett was 5-4 a year ago for longtime coach Dave Capitani and is mentioned by a couple of other coaches in the district as a team to be reckoned with.
North Iowa will be looking to take a step forward after an 0-9 season, while Rockford joins eight-player football after a winless 2017 at the Class A level.
