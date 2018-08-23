There are few things high school football coaches value more than experienced veterans.
Those players know the expectations set out for them. They know the playbook. They know what it takes to be successful. They make those around them better. And those who are seniors bring a sense of urgency as they wrap up their prep careers.
This year’s District 3 in 8-player football is loaded with returning starters. The eight teams that make up the new district feature a total of 54 first-team players from a year ago, and most of them were two-way starters.
There are outstanding quarterbacks, productive running backs, breakaway receivers, dangerous return men and punishing defenders.
It all adds up to a wide-open district where it’s hard to leave any team out of postseason consideration.
Turkey Valley coach Mark Scott has one of the teams expected to be in the hunt. The Trojans return nine players who held down 10 total starting positions among 15 letterwinners from a 6-3 season.
Ethan Leibold put up some eye-opening numbers at quarterback a year ago when he completed 61 of 112 passes for 1,295 yards and 24 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Defensively, he was in on 62.5 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Of course, Leibold and company are up against opponents with similar makeups.
“Midland, Easton Valley, Central City and Springville look to have good squads returning,” notes Scott. “I suspect Turkey Valley will be in the mix for the district title.”
Midland was 9-3 a year ago. Two of its losses were to state champion Don Bosco, including a season-ender in the playoff semifinals. The Eagles are one of the few teams that don’t have a lot of starters back (five), but four of them were all-district selections. Two more players earned all-district honors as reserves.
“The district opener vs. Turkey Valley is vital to winning the District 3 championship because may feel Turkey Valley is a top contender, as well,” notes coach Lennie Miller.
Easton Valley is coming off an uncharacteristic 2-7 season with something to prove. There are 13 letterwinners and eight starters back, including quarterback Nathan Trenkamp, who passed for 1,720 yards and 23 TDs a year ago.
Central City has seven starters returning from a four-win team. Isaiah Damm rushed for 557 yards in 2017, Trey Holub made 89.5 tackles with four interceptions and Kyle Marsh averaged 29.5 yards on kickoff returns with two TDs.
“We have lots of experience returning, and we have as much speed since I’ve been coaching here,” says fourth-year coach Matt Miers.
Springville’s seven returning starters include a pair of productive receivers in Zach March (42-604, 9 TDs) and Caleb Weber (16-428, 3 TDs).
West Central is positioned to make a big move up after a disappointing season. Coach Steve Milder, in his 41st season with the Blue Devils and 44th year in coaching, returns a potent passing game with quarterback Adam Dolf (1,592 yards) and receivers Adam Nelson (47-778, 15 TDs), Taylor Hepperle (26-386, 3 TDs) and Tyler Buzynski (23 receptions).
“Up front, Joe Lamphere, Dalton Vick and college prospect Decker Wirtz all return,” notes Milder, who is 221-160 at West Central. “On defense, seven starters return and the top three reserves return.
“Injuries have really hurt the past few years. As of July 1, West Central had only 29 boys in grades 9-12. The lack of numbers and varsity players is our greatest weakness.”
