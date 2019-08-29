Turkey Valley of Jackson Junction was one of three teams, joining Central City and Midland (Wyoming), to tie for the District 3 title in 2018, with all three teams making the 8-player playoffs.
All three teams reached the playoffs, but Turkey Valley may have a leg up on its district opponents heading into the 2019 season.
The Trojans return five players who scored rushing touchdowns in 2018, led by the tandem of Ethan Leibold and Dylan Elsbernd. Leibold and Elsbernd combined to rush for 1,150 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Trojans last fall.
Leibold also connected on 77 of 134 passes for 1,380 yards and 20 touchdowns against two interceptions. Elsbernd is the Trojans’ top returning receiver after catching 15 passes for 253 yards.
Kannon Leuenberger, Elliot Dietzenbach and Leibold are three of Turkey Valley’s top returning defenders.
West Central of Maynard’s Steve Milder enters his 42nd year as head coach of the Blue Devils. Milder returns seven players with either one or two years of experience as starters.
Six-foot, 180-pound senior linebacker Dalton Vick is West Central’s top returning defender, and Aidan Nelson, who caught 49 passes for 864 yards and 11 touchdowns, is back on offense.
“We will be young with only three seniors, but we’ve had to play a lot of young kids the past few years,” Milder said.
Central of Elkader returns seven starters and 10 letterwinners. Seniors Drake Dennler (te-lb) and Michael Heer (ol-dl) will lead the team.
Springville returns five all-district players — quarterback Kyle Koppes (1,769 passing yards, 30 touchdowns), Caleb Weber, Grant Gloeckner, Gabe Dlouhy and Spencer DeMean.
“We have a lot of athletes who can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball,” Orioles coach Joe Martin said.
Midland returns first-team all-district quarterback Britan Martens and first-team all-district defensive tackle Hunter Shoaff from its playoff-qualifying team.
