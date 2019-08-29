8-player, District 3

2018 standings

;Dist.;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Turkey Valley;6;1;8;1

Central City;6;1;9;2

Midland;6;1;9;2

Easton Valley;4;3;5;4

Springville;3;4;5;5

Kee;2;6;2;7

Central Elkader;1;6;1;8

West Central;0;7;1;8

2018 playoffs

First round

Don Bosco 62, Central City 37

Rockford 64, Turkey Valley 58

Iowa Valley 92, Midland 46

2019 schedule

Aug. 23 – Springville 41, Winfield-Mt. Union 38 (ND)

Aug. 30 – Central City at Colo-NESCO (ND), Central Elkader at Janesville (ND), Easton Valley at Dunkerton (ND), Kee High at Riceville (ND), Midland at Meskwaki Settlement (ND), Springville at Tripoli (ND), Turkey Valley at AGWSR (ND), West Central at Rockford (ND).

Sept. 6 – Colo-NESCO at Springville (ND), Dunkerton at Midland (ND), Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Turkey Valley (ND), Janesville at Easton Valley (ND), Meskwaki Settlement at West Central (ND), Riceville at Central Elkader (ND), Rockford at Kee High (ND), Tripoli at Central City (ND),

Sept. 13 – Central City at West Central, Central Elkader at Easton Valley, Midland at Turkey Valley, Springville at Kee High.

Sept. 20 – Easton Valley at Midland, Kee High at Central City, Turkey Valley at Springville, West Central at Central Elkader.

Sept. 27 – Central City at Turkey Valley, Central Elkader at Midland, Springville at Easton Valley, West Central at Kee High.

Oct. 4 – Central Elkader at Springville, Easton Valley at Central City, Kee High at Turkey Valley, Midland at West Central.

Oct. 11 – Central City at Central Elkader, Kee High at Easton Valley, Springville at Midland, Turkey Valley at West Central.

Oct. 18 – Central Elkader at Kee High, Easton Valley at Turkey Valley, Midland at Central City, West Central at Springville.

Oct. 25 – Central City at Springville, Kee High at Midland, Turkey Valley at Central Elkader, West Central at Easton Valley

Players to watch

NATHAN TRENKAMP, Easton Valley: As a junior Trenkamp passed for 2,619 yards and 38 touchdowns.

ETHAN LEIBOLD, DYLAN ELSBERND, Turkey Valley: Elsbernd and Leibold combined for 1,150 yards and 29 touchdowns rushing for the Trojans in 2018.