James Koop knows enough about Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s tradition that he doesn’t hesitate to predict more success for the Rebels this season as they transition from Class A to 8-player football.
The AGWSR head coach points to G-R and Baxter as the teams to beat in this year’s District 5.
“Both have solid coaching staffs, consistent programs and are successful year to year,” notes Koop, who has had his share of success with the Cougars, as well.
AGWSR has some reloading to do after a 5-4 season. There’s plenty of talent, but it’s mostly inexperienced with just three starters back among six total letterwinners.
As for G-R, the Rebels return only one varsity letterman from last season — running back-defensive back Keagan Giesking — and he’s out with a broken leg. Otherwise, most of head coach John Olson’s team will be seeing varsity action for the first time in their careers.
G-R will find out how it measures up in Week 1 when it visits defending state champion Don Bosco.
“We could play a really good game and a team like that could still beat us soundly,” says Olson. “Or, we could think we played a great game and Don Bosco plays a bad game, so I don’t know if we’re going to get a good gauge for how good we are.
“Someone asked me the other day what our strength is, and I said our strength is our inexperience. That’s not usually a team’s strength, but that’s our strength because we are who we are right now and we’re just going to be so much better at the end of the year.
“We can mold these kids and they can help us as coaches get better.”
Baxter and Collins-Maxwell played as 8-player independents a year ago after dividing their shared Class 2A program. Baxter went 8-1 with a veteran group while Collins-Maxwell went 0-9.
Colo-Nesco has eight starters back from a 6-3 team, Melcher-Dallas has five of its top players back after also going 6-3, and Meskwaki Settlement School returns a dozen starters as it tries to improve on a one-win campaign under new coach Andre Roberts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.