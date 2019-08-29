8-player, District 2

2018 standings

;Dist.;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Don Bosco;6;1;9;2

Northwood-Ken.;6;1;8;2

Rockford;6;1;11;2

Janesville;4;3;5;5

Tripoli;3;4;4;5

Dunkerton;3;5;3;6

Riceville;1;6;3;6

North Iowa;0;7;1;8

2018 playoffs

First round

Don Bosco 62, Central City 37

Rockford 64, Turkey Valley 58

Ar-We-Va 27, Northwood-Kensett 6

Quarterfinals

Rockford 32, Don Bosco 26, OT

Semifinals

Rockford 52, Southeast Warren 19

Championship

New London 55, Rockford 14

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Central Elkader at Janesville (ND), Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (ND), Easton Valley at Dunkerton (ND), Kee High at Riceville (ND), North Iowa at Harris-Lake Park (ND), Northwood-Kensett at Clay Central-Everly (ND), Springville at Tripoli (ND), West Central at Rockford (ND).

Sept. 6 – Baxter at Don Bosco (ND), Clay Central-Everly at North Iowa (ND), Dunkerton at Midland (ND, )Harris-Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett (ND), Janesville at WACO (ND), Riceville at Central Elkader (ND), Rockford at Kee High (ND), Tripoli at Central City (ND).

Sept. 13 – Janesville at Riceville, North Iowa at Tripoli, Northwood-Kensett at Dunkerton, Rockford at Don Bosco.

Sept. 20 – Don Bosco at Janesville, Dunkerton at Rockford, Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa, Tripoli at Riceville.

Sept. 27 – North Iowa at Dunkerton, Tripoli at Don Bosco, Rockford at Janesville, Riceville at Northwood-Kensett.

Oct. 4 – Don Bosco at Northwood-Kensett, Janesville at Tripoli, Riceville at Dunkerton, Rockford at North Iowa.

Oct. 11 – Dunkerton at Don Bosco, North Iowa at Riceville, Northwood-Kensett at Janesville, Tripoli at Rockford.

Oct. 18 – Don Bosco at North Iowa, Dunkerton at Janesville, Northwood-Kensett at Tripoli, Riceville at Rockford.

Oct. 25 – Janesville at North Iowa, Riceville at Don Bosco, Rockford at Northwood-Kensett, Tripoli at Dunkerton.

Players to watch

THOMAS EVEN, Don Bosco: Even rushed for 1,500 yards and 34 touchdowns, averaging 10.4 yards per carry. He was also one of the Dons' leading tacklers.

GABE HEIDEMAN, Dunkerton: The junior is the leading returning tackler in District 2, having recorded 104 tackles in 2018.