There might not be a deeper 8-player district in the state than District 2.
A year ago, three teams reached the playoffs and for the sixth consecutive year a team from District 2 reached the state championship game when Rockford made it after upsetting district rival and two-time defending state champion Don Bosco in the quarterfinals.
A new year doesn’t look to have changed much as Don Bosco, Northwood-Kensett and Rockford appear to have strong teams returning and Janesville, a playoff threat year in and year out, also has a team it thinks can contend for a playoff berth.
With running back Thomas Even (1,500 yards, 34 touchdowns) and quarterback Cael Frost (27 touchdown passes, no interceptions) leading the way, Don Bosco has to be the district favorite.
The Dons lost a couple of key players on their offensive line, but head coach Colby Yoder said his team has as much skill as any team he’s had.
“This is a good district, some challenging opponents,” Yoder said.
Northwood-Kensett lost all eight of its offensive starters, but the Vikings return three all-district defenders — Cade Schrage, Gideon Rollene and Kyle Nichols — from a unit that was the only team to shut out Don Bosco in the past eight seasons.
Rockford must find a replacement for quarterback John Staudt, who passed for more than 1,300 yards and rushed for 2,048 and 29 touchdowns.
Janesville returns 18 players who contributed in one way or another to a 5-5 season and that experience could give the Wildcats a leg up on some teams in the district
“We are not going to back down from anybody,” Janesville coach Dale Eastman said.
Tripoli returns three offensive linemen and quarterback Lincoln Drewis under first-year head coach Joe Urbanek, who had been an assistant for the Panthers the previous 13 seasons.
Dunkerton’s Gabe Heideman is the top returning tackler in the district and will lead a Raider defense that returns six starters.
