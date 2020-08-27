Mississippi Division: Cedar Falls, Prairie loaded for collision atop Mississippi Division

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association unveiled a “success model” last February in hopes of finding more competitive games throughout Class 4A schedules.

A Cedar Falls team that has won its last 24 regular-season contests was slated to host seven-time defending state champion West Des Moines Dowling in its opener. Lengthy trips to Bettendorf and Davenport Central were scheduled, and Ankeny Centennial would be making a near two-hour drive to the UNI-Dome.

That plan got thrown out the window as the state shifted to a seven-game regular season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renewing Mississippi Valley Conference divisional rivalries is the end result.

Cedar Falls will be competing in the Mississippi Division alongside Cedar Rapids Prairie, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty.

“We’ve had some great rivalries over the years with some of these teams in the MVC,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “It’s some familiar faces. We traveled too far (in state-assigned district play) that sometimes the crowds may not have been as big as what they’d be when we traveled within the MVC. It will be nice to get back to some of those teams and just seeing some of the faces that we haven’t seen for a while.”