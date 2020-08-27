Mississippi Division: Cedar Falls, Prairie loaded for collision atop Mississippi Division

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association unveiled a “success model” last February in hopes of finding more competitive games throughout Class 4A schedules.
A Cedar Falls team that has won its last 24 regular-season contests was slated to host seven-time defending state champion West Des Moines Dowling in its opener. Lengthy trips to Bettendorf and Davenport Central were scheduled, and Ankeny Centennial would be making a near two-hour drive to the UNI-Dome.
That plan got thrown out the window as the state shifted to a seven-game regular season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renewing Mississippi Valley Conference divisional rivalries is the end result.
Cedar Falls will be competing in the Mississippi Division alongside Cedar Rapids Prairie, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty.
“We’ve had some great rivalries over the years with some of these teams in the MVC,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “It’s some familiar faces. We traveled too far (in state-assigned district play) that sometimes the crowds may not have been as big as what they’d be when we traveled within the MVC. It will be nice to get back to some of those teams and just seeing some of the faces that we haven’t seen for a while.”
Linn-Mar coach Paul James echoed that sentiment, noting he hasn’t seen many of the divisional teams play in the last few years as opponents. Cedar Rapids Prairie coach Mark Bliss is embracing the resumption of conference football, as well.
“With MVC opponents it will be interesting to see how this all plays out,” Bliss noted. “I like the MVC playing each other as it helps make scheduling easier and keeps the IHSAA out of scheduling. Tough teams and great coaches make every Friday a challenge.”
Cedar Falls handed Prairie its only district loss last season by a 56-42 margin inside the UNI-Dome. Each team returns enough pieces to be the frontrunners in the division this fall.
Five starting offensive linemen are back for Cedar Falls, in addition to running back Ryan Ostrich and receivers Trey Campbell and Daniel Hutchins.
The Tigers will debut a revamped defensive line following significant graduation losses, but bring back Eli Mickey and Ryley Barnett at linebacker. Nate Gee and Jase Seger provide experience in the secondary.
Prairie returns 11 starters, including Nick Pearson who rushed for 1,788 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior. All-district tight end Gabe Burkle and all-district wide receiver Colton Forslund are also back within a high-octane offense.
Linn-Mar went 4-1 in its district last season and features a talented secondary. Second team all-state defensive back Jeron Senters led Class 4A with seven interceptions. Clayton Muszynski recorded 107 tackles and finished as a third team all-state defensive back.
On offense, the Lions have an intriguing weapon in Andrew Knipper. The 6-foot-4 junior recorded eight catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns at tight end. He also saw reps at quarterback and defensive end.
James noted team speed is one of Linn-Mar’s strengths, while the Lions may have to overcome a lack of size up front.
Iowa City Liberty is making the jump from Class 3A to Class 4A in its third year of football. The Lightning went 7-3 last season with a senior-led roster.
Cedar Rapids Washington (3-6) and Iowa City High (2-7) return plenty of starters in pursuit of growth.
