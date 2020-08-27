Football teams go all-in to secure return to competition during pandemic

“Wearing these, it’s not the most comfortable deal, but at the same time it is what it is and it’s out of our control,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “If they tell us we need to do this and there’s going to be a better chance of getting a season in, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get it in and make sure everybody stays healthy.”

Beyond masks, sanitizers occupy an additional table on the sideline of practice fields. Football players are being screened daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“If we get any alerts that they have a headache or muscle soreness, we’ve got to check on that real quick,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “Especially after sitting out all of March and April, they are excited about being out here. They’re taking on all the challenges that comes with it and understand.”

West went as far as to suspend offseason team workouts and weightlifting from July 29 until Aug. 5.

“Guys were exposed to some people with COVID-19 so we wanted to make sure the team was safe,” Moore said. “That’s number one. We’re doing everything in our power to make sure everyone is safe.”