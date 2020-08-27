Coaches eye expanded six-week playoff

Area high school football coaches are not fretting the changes brought upon the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they’re embracing the opportunity.
In late July, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced a revised 2020 schedule, reducing the regular season season to a seven-game maximum. A six-week, single-elimination playoff is set to follow.
All teams, from all classes will qualify for the postseason. Everybody’s in.
Like with anything, area coaches have found pros and cons about the plan, but are universal in stating that they are happy for their kids to have the opportunity to play.
“A month ago we didn’t know if it was going to be an opportunity or not,” Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac said. “I give the state a lot of credit for coming up with a system that they did to allow us the opportunity to play.”
“We are just glad to be on the field doing something that maybe other teams aren’t going to be able to do,” Independence head coach Jason Putz added.
The new plan allowed all schools the option to schedule five, six or seven regular season games within a window from Aug. 27 until Oct. 9. The six-week playoffs will start on Oct. 16. The state semifinals (Nov. 13-15) and state finals (20-21) remain as previously scheduled.
Additionally, district games in Classes A through 3A remain in previously scheduled order, now beginning in week 3. The first two weeks are optional dates with each school responsible for lining up its opponents.
Class 4A schedules were completely revamped by member schools with the state encouraging collaboration among conferences.
The “Everybody Qualifies” plan marks the first time that every Iowa high school will qualify for the playoffs.
When the IHSAA initiated its first playoff system in 1972 there were four qualifiers in four classes. The playoff field expanded to eight qualifiers per class in 1975.
In 1984, Classes 3A, 2A, 1A and A grew to 16. Class 4A followed suit in 1986. When eight-player football was introduced, four teams initially qualified in that division, with the field moving to eight in 2002 and 16 in 2006. From 2008 to 2015 the playoff field was increased to 32 teams before the IHSAA reversed course and reduced the fields back to 16 in 2016.
“I don’t like the idea of losing a couple of games,” Dike-New Hartford head coach Don Betts said. “But, I love the idea of everybody gets a chance to be in the playoffs. I’m a big fan of the more teams in the better for the sport and the kids, because at the end of the day we are doing this for the kids.
“The more kids experiencing being in the playoffs … I’m excited about that part of it.”
While regular-season success will help determine playoff seeding, the coaches aren’t sure exactly how the new playoff field will look.
“I don’t think the association knows how it is going to look either,” said Betts, when asked what will happen if some teams don’t finish their seasons because of COVID-19 stoppages.
“That is OK,” continued Betts. “They will figure it out and we all will give it a run. It is going to be an interesting year in how it plays out.”
“We will see what happens at the end,” adds Zajac. “Hopefully we have a full field. Hopefully all teams take care of themselves to allow us to get to that point. There are so many unknowns, but again, we just appreciate the opportunity to come outside and practice.”
With a guaranteed playoff spot already in hand, it poses another question to area coaches. Do you rest some players late so they are fresh for the postseason?
Waterloo West head coach Lonnie Moore wants to make sure he isn’t pushing his team too hard during the middle of the season.
“The last couple of years injures have hurt us, so we as a coaching staff decided to make sure we scale back a little bit around weeks four, five and six and try to keep guys healthy,” Moore said. “We’re excited about the opportunity. The last time we were in the playoffs we didn’t do too well in the first round. One of our goals this year is to be in the playoffs, but also to win a first-round game.”
At Independence, Putz said his mantra to the Mustangs is to attack every opportunity presented in front of them.
“Whether it is the offseason, seven-on-seven, install night, preseason practice to prepare to play nine games, we tell them not to take anything for granted,” Putz said. “You’ve always gotten nine guaranteed opportunities. This season, you can’t look at it and say any opportunities are guaranteed.”
Betts’ message is similar.
“I don’t think you ever back off,” said Betts, who is entering his 14th season, in response to whether he might rest a key player late in the season. “I’m not a believer in that. I think you are doing a disservice to your kids if you’re doing that.
“We only have a limited amount of time, even in a nine-game season, that is not many games for the kids who put the time in year-round to play football. I don’t think you want to take any of those opportunities away from them.”
