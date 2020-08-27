Coaches eye expanded six-week playoff

While regular-season success will help determine playoff seeding, the coaches aren’t sure exactly how the new playoff field will look.

“I don’t think the association knows how it is going to look either,” said Betts, when asked what will happen if some teams don’t finish their seasons because of COVID-19 stoppages.

“That is OK,” continued Betts. “They will figure it out and we all will give it a run. It is going to be an interesting year in how it plays out.”

“We will see what happens at the end,” adds Zajac. “Hopefully we have a full field. Hopefully all teams take care of themselves to allow us to get to that point. There are so many unknowns, but again, we just appreciate the opportunity to come outside and practice.”

With a guaranteed playoff spot already in hand, it poses another question to area coaches. Do you rest some players late so they are fresh for the postseason?

Waterloo West head coach Lonnie Moore wants to make sure he isn’t pushing his team too hard during the middle of the season.