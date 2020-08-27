Class 3A, District 3: Challengers emerge for defending state champion Western Dubuque

WATERLOO -- Western Dubuque is looking to reload following a dominant undefeated state championship run.
West Delaware, Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah are traditionally strong programs attempting to bounce back from down seasons. Waterloo East and Charles City are hoping to turn a corner.
That’s the backdrop for Class 3A, District 3 this upcoming football season.
It starts with the Bobcats. Western Dubuque has assembled a 23-3 record since returning to Class 3A’s ranks over the past two seasons, but the talented senior class from last year’s perfect run is gone and newcomers will need to carry on the tradition.
Garrett Baumhover, who didn’t play football in 2019 after focusing on basketball, has returned and will provide talent and leadership at the quarterback position. The Bobcats enter the year with a 29-man varsity roster and will look towards more two-way players this season.
West Delaware (5-4) was the only other school in the district to put together a winning 2019 campaign. Wyatt Voelker is back as the team’s lead tackler and top rusher, while quarterback Jared Voss will attempt to find growth with a season of experience under his belt.
In total, the Hawks return 13 starters, including five first team all-district selections.
“We are optimistic about the 2020 season,” West Delaware coach Doug Winkowitsch noted. “We are coming off a disappointing year. We will have a talented team this fall in key positions.
“In a district where we have so many quality teams you must be ready each week and sustain it for four quarters.”
Decorah will look towards a quartet of five senior returning starters to improve from last year’s 4-5 season.
That group includes defensive tackle/offensive guard Dakota Swatek, quarterback/defensive back Briggs Duwe, linebacker/running back Cael Luzum, offensive tackle/defensive end Charles Robinson and strong safety Drew Snyder.
Vikings coach Pat Trewin notes his team has better size than usual, but is inexperienced at some key positions.
After finishing with its first losing season since 2009, Waverly-Shell Rock has 17 letterwinners back. The Go-Hawks graduated four linemen, but are battle-tested in the backfield and skill positions, linebacker, secondary and on special teams.
Waterloo East also has some talent back. The Trojans finished 3-6 last season, but were within a touchdown in three games of going 6-3.
“We’re going to be very young, junior loaded this year,” East coach Regis Baskerville said. “We bring a lot of talent back from our o-line position and our running back position with Kjuan Owens (7.2 yards per carry, eight touchdowns as a sophomore). He’s going to be a special guy for us.
“Then, defensively we bring back Mateo Martinez and Chase Niles. Those guys know how to operate. It’s just getting back to what we did last year, but a little bit better.”
Similar to West Delaware, Charles City played almost all underclassmen last season.
“We return every starter on offense so they understand our system,” Charles City coach Darren Bohlen noted. “Many of them also started on defense. Our athleticism will also be a strength. They need to understand how important their role will be and take pride in being a team player.”
