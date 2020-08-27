Class 3A, District 3: Challengers emerge for defending state champion Western Dubuque

“We are optimistic about the 2020 season,” West Delaware coach Doug Winkowitsch noted. “We are coming off a disappointing year. We will have a talented team this fall in key positions.

“In a district where we have so many quality teams you must be ready each week and sustain it for four quarters.”

Decorah will look towards a quartet of five senior returning starters to improve from last year’s 4-5 season.

That group includes defensive tackle/offensive guard Dakota Swatek, quarterback/defensive back Briggs Duwe, linebacker/running back Cael Luzum, offensive tackle/defensive end Charles Robinson and strong safety Drew Snyder.

Vikings coach Pat Trewin notes his team has better size than usual, but is inexperienced at some key positions.

After finishing with its first losing season since 2009, Waverly-Shell Rock has 17 letterwinners back. The Go-Hawks graduated four linemen, but are battle-tested in the backfield and skill positions, linebacker, secondary and on special teams.

Waterloo East also has some talent back. The Trojans finished 3-6 last season, but were within a touchdown in three games of going 6-3.