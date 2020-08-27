 Skip to main content
Class 3A, District 3: Challengers emerge for defending state champion Western Dubuque
CLASS 3A, DISTRICT 3

Class 3A, District 3: Challengers emerge for defending state champion Western Dubuque

East 2

Waterloo East junior Kjuan Owens runs through drills during practice on Monday.

 Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette

WATERLOO -- Western Dubuque is looking to reload following a dominant undefeated state championship run.

West Delaware, Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah are traditionally strong programs attempting to bounce back from down seasons. Waterloo East and Charles City are hoping to turn a corner.

That’s the backdrop for Class 3A, District 3 this upcoming football season.

It starts with the Bobcats. Western Dubuque has assembled a 23-3 record since returning to Class 3A’s ranks over the past two seasons, but the talented senior class from last year’s perfect run is gone and newcomers will need to carry on the tradition.

Garrett Baumhover, who didn’t play football in 2019 after focusing on basketball, has returned and will provide talent and leadership at the quarterback position. The Bobcats enter the year with a 29-man varsity roster and will look towards more two-way players this season.

West Delaware (5-4) was the only other school in the district to put together a winning 2019 campaign. Wyatt Voelker is back as the team’s lead tackler and top rusher, while quarterback Jared Voss will attempt to find growth with a season of experience under his belt.

In total, the Hawks return 13 starters, including five first team all-district selections.

“We are optimistic about the 2020 season,” West Delaware coach Doug Winkowitsch noted. “We are coming off a disappointing year. We will have a talented team this fall in key positions.

“In a district where we have so many quality teams you must be ready each week and sustain it for four quarters.”

Decorah will look towards a quartet of five senior returning starters to improve from last year’s 4-5 season.

That group includes defensive tackle/offensive guard Dakota Swatek, quarterback/defensive back Briggs Duwe, linebacker/running back Cael Luzum, offensive tackle/defensive end Charles Robinson and strong safety Drew Snyder.

Vikings coach Pat Trewin notes his team has better size than usual, but is inexperienced at some key positions.

After finishing with its first losing season since 2009, Waverly-Shell Rock has 17 letterwinners back. The Go-Hawks graduated four linemen, but are battle-tested in the backfield and skill positions, linebacker, secondary and on special teams.

Waterloo East also has some talent back. The Trojans finished 3-6 last season, but were within a touchdown in three games of going 6-3.

“We’re going to be very young, junior loaded this year,” East coach Regis Baskerville said. “We bring a lot of talent back from our o-line position and our running back position with Kjuan Owens (7.2 yards per carry, eight touchdowns as a sophomore). He’s going to be a special guy for us.

“Then, defensively we bring back Mateo Martinez and Chase Niles. Those guys know how to operate. It’s just getting back to what we did last year, but a little bit better.”

Similar to West Delaware, Charles City played almost all underclassmen last season.

“We return every starter on offense so they understand our system,” Charles City coach Darren Bohlen noted. “Many of them also started on defense. Our athleticism will also be a strength. They need to understand how important their role will be and take pride in being a team player.”

Players to Watch

  • Kjuan Owens, Waterloo East: Averaged 7.2 yards on 127 carries as a sophomore with eight touchdowns.
  • Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware: Returning first team all-stater tallied 76 tackles with 14 for loss in addition to rushing for 508 yards and six TDs at an average of 7 yards per carry.
  • Cael Luzum, Decorah: A returning all-district contributor, Luzum finished with 46 solo and 19.5 assisted tackles his junior season. He also recorded 79 carries out of the offensive backfield.
  • Sawyer Nauman, Western Dubuque: Linebacker finished with 40 tackles, 5.5 for loss, to go with a pair of fumble recoveries for the undefeated state champions.
  • Trever Heitz, Charles City: Followed a 1,000-yard sophomore season with 829 yards as a junior.

2020 schedule

Aug. 28 -- Charles City at New Hampton, Waterloo West at Waterloo East, Dubuque Wahlert at West Delaware, Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock, Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Waukon at Decorah.

Sept. 4 -- Union Community at Charles City, Waterloo East at Dubuque Wahlert, West Delaware at Clinton, Waverly-Shell Rock at Waukon, Decorah at Crestwood.

Sept. 11 -- Western Dubuque at Charles City, Waterloo East at Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware at Decorah.

Sept. 18 -- Charles City at West Delaware, Decorah at Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque.

Sept. 25 -- Decorah at Charles City, Waterloo East at Western Dubuque, West Delaware at Waverly-Shell Rock.

Oct. 2 -- Charles City at Waterloo East, Western Dubuque at West Delaware, Waverly-Shell Rock at Decorah.

Oct. 9 -- Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City, Waterloo East at West Delaware, Western Dubuque at Decorah.

Capsules

Charles City Comets

  • HEAD COACH: Darren Bohlen
  • 2019 RECORD: 2-7
  • DID YOU KNOW? Charles City running back Trever Hietz enters his senior season 37 yards shy of the Comets’ career rushing record.

Decorah Vikings

  • HEAD COACH: Pat Trewin
  • 2019 RECORD: 4-5
  • DID YOU KNOW? Prior to 2019, Decorah’s tradition-rich program hadn’t had a losing season since 2007.

Waterloo East Trojans

  • HEAD COACH: Regis Baskerville
  • 2019 RECORD: 3-6
  • DID YOU KNOW? East’s three wins last season were the most by the program since the Trojans tallied six wins during their 2012 playoff run.

Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks

  • HEAD COACH: Mark Hubbard
  • 2019 RECORD: 3-6
  • DID YOU KNOW? Prior to last season, Waverly-Shell Rock had won at least six games in each of the previous six years.

West Delaware Hawks

  • HEAD COACH: Doug Winkowitsch
  • 2019 RECORD: 5-4
  • DID YOU KNOW? West Delaware brings back 11 starters on offense, including nine all-district selections. The Hawks’ JV record last fall was 8-1 with a 6-2 freshman record.

Western Dubuque Bobcats

  • HEAD COACH: Justin Penner
  • 2019 RECORD: 13-0
  • DID YOU KNOW? 2019 marked Western Dubuque’s second football state championship season. The Bobcats’ previous state title came in 2001.
Breaking News