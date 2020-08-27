 Skip to main content
Class 2A, District 6: Union will be tested by some of the state's elite
CLASS 2A, DISTRICT 6

Class 2A, District 6: Union will be tested by some of the state's elite

Jared Pospisil is looking forward to making big strides in his second season as the head coach at Union Community of La Porte City.

The Knights struggled to a 2-7 record last season, ending the program’s streak of 11 straight playoff appearances.

Union returns five starters on offense and five on defense. The Knights have 48 players out for football this fall.

“We’re excited to get started,” Pospisil said. “I’ve told our kids that they are blessed with the opportunity to be playing football with everything going on during this pandemic. We need to seize that and just enjoy practices right now. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Senior Brandon Tompkins, who passed for 603 yards and rushed for 251 last year, will move from quarterback to receiver this season.

“Brandon is a great athlete,” Pospisil said. “And we plan to use him in a variety of places on offense this season.”

Junior Grant Behrens will step in at quarterback for Union. He passed for 148 yards as a sophomore.

“We are working on playing fast and being more aggressive,” Pospisil said. “At the same time, we also want to play smart.”

The Knights are led in the trenches by 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior Dacoda Marvets, a returning starter on the offensive line.

“Dacoda is a solid blocker,” Pospisil said. “He is a wrestler, and he knows to get good leverage in there. He’s just tough as nails.”

Union landed in one of the strongest districts in the state. Class 2A, District 6 includes returning Class 3A runner-up Solon along with perennial powers Mount Vernon and Center Point-Urbana.

“We’re in a tough district and we will be tested right away, but that will let us know where we stand,” Pospisil said. “We can look at every game as a learning opportunity. We’re not going to get down about it, we are just going to try and improve. It motivates us to want to do as well as can for seeding for the playoffs.”

The Knights will rely on a number of young players to step up this fall.

“We don’t have a whole lot of depth,” Pospisil said. “Our juniors will play a huge role for us this season.”

Solon drops back down to Class 2A this season and is expected to contend for another state championship. The Spartans finished second to Western Dubuque in Class 3A last season.

Solon, coming off a superb 12-1 finish in 2019, returns an experienced defense with seven starters back. Senior linebacker Carson Shive recorded 77.5 tackles last season. Senior safety Jackson Ryan is the second-leading tackler returning.

Junior Cayden Knipper, a promising 6-foot-3 lineman, is another top player coming back. He moved up to varsity during the run to the title game last year and made some big improvements physically in the offseason.

The Spartans also have a new head coach in Lucas Stanton. He succeeds Kevin Miller, who won four state titles at Solon.

“While we lost a lot of our offensive firepower from last season, we do return a lot of experience on defense,” Stanton said. “Our line will be a strength as we break in a new group of skill kids.”

This district also includes another one of the state’s top programs in Mount Vernon. The Mustangs are looking to bounce back after finishing 4-5 last season.

“This team works well together and they have good chemistry,” Mount Vernon coach Lance Pedersen said. “The offense will have some new wrinkles. There have been several position changes on the coaching staff and we look forward to these changes.”

Center Point-Urbana is another school that drops down a class after competing in 3A last year. The Stormin’ Pointers finished third in a loaded district last year behind eventual state champion Western Dubuque and 2018 champion Cedar Rapids Xavier.

CP-U is led by senior quarterback Keegan Koppedryer, who passed for 1,251 yards and four touchdowns while starting all nine games in 2019.

Jared Pospisil

Jared Pospisil

Players to Watch

Keegan Koppedryer, Center Point-Urbana: He started all nine games last season, passing for 1,251 yards and four touchdowns.

Carson Shive, Solon: Linebacker is top returning tackler after recording 77.5 total stops in 2019.

Brady Ketchum, Mount Vernon: The senior started the past two seasons at quarterback, passing for 2,756 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Brody Grawe, Center Point-Urbana: Senior linebacker collected 42 total tackles and one interception during the 2019 season.

Brandon Tompkins, Union: The senior passed for 603 yards and rushed for 251 last year. He will move from quarterback to receiver as the team looks to add more speed to its offense.

Cayden Knipper, Solon: The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior played in the 3A state championship game last season and made big gains during the offseason.

2020 schedule

Aug. 28 – Camanche at Mount Vernon, Center Point-Urbana at Independence, Oelwein at Union, Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton, Williamsburg at Solon

Sept. 4 – Center Point-Urbana at Marion, Mount Vernon at Oelwein, South Tama at Grinnell, Union at Charles City, Washington at Solon

Sept. 11 – Mount Vernon at Center Point-Urbana, Solon at Union, South Tama at Vinton-Shellsburg

Sept. 18 – Union at Center Point-Urbana, Solon at South Tama, Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon

Sept. 25 – Center Point-Urbana at South Tama, Union at Mount Vernon, Vinton-Shellsburg at Solon

Oct. 2 – Center Point-Urbana at Vinton-Shellsburg, Mount Vernon at Solon, South Tama at Union.

Oct. 9 – Solon at Center Point-Urbana, South Tama at Mount Vernon, Union at Vinton-Shellsburg.

Capsules

Center Point-Urbana Stormin Pointers

HEAD COACH: Dan Burke

2019 RECORD: 4-5 overall

DID YOU KNOW? The Stormin’ Pointers are back in 2A after finishing third in a loaded 3A district last season that included 2019 state champion Western Dubuque and 2018 champ Cedar Rapids Xavier. Burke is in his 13th season at CP-U.

Mount Vernon Mustangs

HEAD COACH: Lance Pedersen

2019 RECORD: 4-5

DID YOU KNOW? The Mustangs, one of the state’s top programs, have gone 44-22 over the past six seasons under Pedersen. Mount Vernon has excellent numbers with 70 players out for football in grades 9-12.

Solon Spartans

HEAD COACH: Lucas Stanton

2019 RECORD: 12-1 overall

DID YOU KNOW? The Spartans have a new coach in Stanton, a Mount Vernon graduate who was the head coach at Anamosa the past three seasons. Solon drops back to Class 2A after being the 3A state runner-up in 2019.

South Tama Trojans

HEAD COACH: Nate Doran

2019 RECORD: 0-9

DID YOU KNOW? The Trojans will look to rebound while dropping down a class this season after going winless in Class 3A in 2019.

Union Knights

HEAD COACH: Jared Pospisil

2019 RECORD: 2-7

DID YOU KNOW? The Knights will look to return to their winning ways. Union’s streak of 11 straight playoff appearances was snapped last season. The Knights won state in 2011 and were second in 2016.

Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings

HEAD COACH: Jim Womochil

2019 RECORD: 3-6

DID YOU KNOW? The Vikings are hoping to make gains in a tough 2A district. Vinton-Shellsburg last made the playoffs in 2009.

