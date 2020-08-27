Class 2A, District 6: Union will be tested by some of the state's elite

“Dacoda is a solid blocker,” Pospisil said. “He is a wrestler, and he knows to get good leverage in there. He’s just tough as nails.”

Union landed in one of the strongest districts in the state. Class 2A, District 6 includes returning Class 3A runner-up Solon along with perennial powers Mount Vernon and Center Point-Urbana.

“We’re in a tough district and we will be tested right away, but that will let us know where we stand,” Pospisil said. “We can look at every game as a learning opportunity. We’re not going to get down about it, we are just going to try and improve. It motivates us to want to do as well as can for seeding for the playoffs.”

The Knights will rely on a number of young players to step up this fall.

“We don’t have a whole lot of depth,” Pospisil said. “Our juniors will play a huge role for us this season.”

Solon drops back down to Class 2A this season and is expected to contend for another state championship. The Spartans finished second to Western Dubuque in Class 3A last season.