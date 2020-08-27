Class 2A, District 6: Union will be tested by some of the state's elite

Jared Pospisil is looking forward to making big strides in his second season as the head coach at Union Community of La Porte City.
The Knights struggled to a 2-7 record last season, ending the program’s streak of 11 straight playoff appearances.
Union returns five starters on offense and five on defense. The Knights have 48 players out for football this fall.
“We’re excited to get started,” Pospisil said. “I’ve told our kids that they are blessed with the opportunity to be playing football with everything going on during this pandemic. We need to seize that and just enjoy practices right now. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Senior Brandon Tompkins, who passed for 603 yards and rushed for 251 last year, will move from quarterback to receiver this season.
“Brandon is a great athlete,” Pospisil said. “And we plan to use him in a variety of places on offense this season.”
Junior Grant Behrens will step in at quarterback for Union. He passed for 148 yards as a sophomore.
“We are working on playing fast and being more aggressive,” Pospisil said. “At the same time, we also want to play smart.”
The Knights are led in the trenches by 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior Dacoda Marvets, a returning starter on the offensive line.
“Dacoda is a solid blocker,” Pospisil said. “He is a wrestler, and he knows to get good leverage in there. He’s just tough as nails.”
Union landed in one of the strongest districts in the state. Class 2A, District 6 includes returning Class 3A runner-up Solon along with perennial powers Mount Vernon and Center Point-Urbana.
“We’re in a tough district and we will be tested right away, but that will let us know where we stand,” Pospisil said. “We can look at every game as a learning opportunity. We’re not going to get down about it, we are just going to try and improve. It motivates us to want to do as well as can for seeding for the playoffs.”
The Knights will rely on a number of young players to step up this fall.
“We don’t have a whole lot of depth,” Pospisil said. “Our juniors will play a huge role for us this season.”
Solon drops back down to Class 2A this season and is expected to contend for another state championship. The Spartans finished second to Western Dubuque in Class 3A last season.
Solon, coming off a superb 12-1 finish in 2019, returns an experienced defense with seven starters back. Senior linebacker Carson Shive recorded 77.5 tackles last season. Senior safety Jackson Ryan is the second-leading tackler returning.
Junior Cayden Knipper, a promising 6-foot-3 lineman, is another top player coming back. He moved up to varsity during the run to the title game last year and made some big improvements physically in the offseason.
The Spartans also have a new head coach in Lucas Stanton. He succeeds Kevin Miller, who won four state titles at Solon.
“While we lost a lot of our offensive firepower from last season, we do return a lot of experience on defense,” Stanton said. “Our line will be a strength as we break in a new group of skill kids.”
This district also includes another one of the state’s top programs in Mount Vernon. The Mustangs are looking to bounce back after finishing 4-5 last season.
“This team works well together and they have good chemistry,” Mount Vernon coach Lance Pedersen said. “The offense will have some new wrinkles. There have been several position changes on the coaching staff and we look forward to these changes.”
Center Point-Urbana is another school that drops down a class after competing in 3A last year. The Stormin’ Pointers finished third in a loaded district last year behind eventual state champion Western Dubuque and 2018 champion Cedar Rapids Xavier.
CP-U is led by senior quarterback Keegan Koppedryer, who passed for 1,251 yards and four touchdowns while starting all nine games in 2019.
