Class 1A, District 3: Dike-New Hartford will be less experienced in 2020

Many of the familiar names that helped Dike-New Hartford to 22 wins the past two seasons are gone.

Wolverine head coach Don Betts acknowledges there is more learning going on this preseason than in past seasons, but at the same time he really likes the look of the group of young men he will put on the field in 2020.

“I don’t know if you ever expect success,” Betts responded, when asked if his program just reloads instead of rebuilds.

Betts adds he doesn’t know if he’s got a bunch of Drew Sonnenbergs, Cade Bennetts or Parker Kiewiets in the fold, but notes that he has a bunch of kids who have been waiting in the wings for their opportunity.

“We are hoping when they get their opportunity to play they can step up and do some of the things those other groups have done. That is yet to be determined. They have to make that stuff happen. Right now, they are just in the learning process.”

The Wolverines return 11 letterwinners, including a handful of starters on both sides of the ball.

Key players to watch are running backs Kaleb Brouwer and Drew Larsen, lineman Jacob Leohr and wide receiver Dane Fuller.