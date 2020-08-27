 Skip to main content
Class 1A, District 3: Dike-New Hartford will be less experienced in 2020
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 3

Many of the familiar names that helped Dike-New Hartford to 22 wins the past two seasons are gone.

Wolverine head coach Don Betts acknowledges there is more learning going on this preseason than in past seasons, but at the same time he really likes the look of the group of young men he will put on the field in 2020.

“I don’t know if you ever expect success,” Betts responded, when asked if his program just reloads instead of rebuilds.

Betts adds he doesn’t know if he’s got a bunch of Drew Sonnenbergs, Cade Bennetts or Parker Kiewiets in the fold, but notes that he has a bunch of kids who have been waiting in the wings for their opportunity.

“We are hoping when they get their opportunity to play they can step up and do some of the things those other groups have done. That is yet to be determined. They have to make that stuff happen. Right now, they are just in the learning process.”

The Wolverines return 11 letterwinners, including a handful of starters on both sides of the ball.

Key players to watch are running backs Kaleb Brouwer and Drew Larsen, lineman Jacob Leohr and wide receiver Dane Fuller.

“I think there are a lot of younger kids that have been working hard and it is their time to shine and they are going to do just fine,” said Brouwer, who led the team with 88 tackles, while playing significant snaps at fullback.

Betts says his skill group is strong and he’s excited to see how Nathan Moore fares taking over for Sonnenberg at quarterback. Fuller, who caught 24 passes for 399 yards and five scores last season, is an all-state caliber player.

“We have a lot of good athletes,” Betts said. “What we got to get done is we have to solidify the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. It is not that we don’t have kids there, I just think it takes a little bit longer to come together at offensive and defensive line.”

Fuller says he has to be one of the guys who step in and lead.

“We lost something like 17 seniors from last year,” Fuller said. “I think the biggest thing for us is just being a leader. We need a lot of leaders.”

“Of course we still have the same expectations,” Leohr said. “We are excited. We are also grateful to have the opportunity to play our season with the whole virus thing going on.”

Aplington-Parkersburg returns senior quarterback Owen Thomas and three offensive linemen from a 5-4 squad.

Thomas completed 82 of 177 passes for 1,262 yards and 11 scores last season. He loses top receivers Jack Haren and Terrence Colar, but brings back tight end Josh Haan, who had 13 catches for 182 yards.

Linebacker Trevor Rule is the Falcons’ top-returning tackler.

Injuries slowed Hudson a year ago as the Pirates finished 4-5. If there is a silver lining, a ton of young players got valuable experience for a program that won the Class A state title in 2018.

Running back Joe Culham carried the ball 93 times for 513 yards and three scores. Eight other players who received carries are also back. Junior Karter Krapfl was third on the team in tackles with 38.

South Hardin went 5-4 and returns several key contributors, including junior running back Waylen Butler who scored eight times while rushing for 389 yards on 96 carries. Senior wide receiver Beau Butler caught 42 passes for 709 yards and eight touchdowns.

A team many head coaches pointed to as a dark horse is South Hamilton of Jewell. The Hawks have posted winning seasons the last three years and made a pair of playoff appearances while going 21-8 over that stretch.

South Hamilton returns three key skill players on offense – quarterback Freddie Lewis, and running backs Brock Galetich and Trevor Thompson.

Defensively, Dominic Summers and Colton Willis, who also play center and tackle on offense, were two of the Hawks top tacklers in 2019.

Players to Watch

Players to watch:

  • Dane Fuller, Dike-New Hartford: 24 receptions, 399 yards, 5 TDs in 2019.
  • Owen Thomas, Aplington-Parkersburg: Thomas passed for 1,262 yards and 10 scores as a junior.
  • Joe Culham, Hudson: Culham led the Pirates with 513 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
  • Trevor Thompson, South Hamilton: Thompson scored nine rushing touchdowns in 2019.
  • Waylen Butler, South Hardin: Butler was one of the Tigers’ top performers last season as a sophomore.

2020 schedule

Aug. 28 – East Marshall at North Mahaska, Iowa Falls-Alden at South Hardin, Aplington-Parkersburg at Clear Lake, Dike-New Hartford at Oskaloosa, Hudson at Columbus, Roland-Story at South Hamilton.

Sept. 4 –Denver at South Hardin, Aplington-Parkersburg at West Marshall, Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford, Jesup at Hudson,  South Hamilton at Madrid.

Sept. 11 –East Marshall at South Hardin, Hudson at Aplington-Parkersburg, South Hamilton at Dike-New Hartford.

Sept. 18 –East Marshall at Hudson, South Hardin at South Hamilton, Dike-New Hartford at Aplington-Parkersburg,

Sept. 25 – Aplington-Parkersburg at East Marshall, Dike-New Hartford at South Hardin, South Hamilton at Hudson.

Oct. 2 –South Hamilton at East Marshall, South Hardin at Aplington-Parkersburg, Hudson at Dike-New Hartford.

Oct. 9 –East Marshall at Dike-New Hartford, South Hardin at Hudson, Aplington-Parkersburg at South Hamilton.

Capsules

Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons

  • HEAD COACH: Alex Pollock
  • 2019 RECORD:5-4
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Falcons have missed the last two state playoffs, the longest absence for A-P since it made its first appearance in 1992.

Dike-New Hartford Wolverines

  • HEAD COACH: Don Betts
  • 2019 RECORD: 10-1
  • DID YOU KNOW? The 425 points the Wolverines scored during the 2019  regular-season broke a school record as DNH averaged 47.2 points a game.

East Marshall Mustangs

  • HEAD COACH: Matt Bandstra
  • 2019 RECORD:1-8 overall
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Mustangs have made just one playoff appearance in school history, 1992

Hudson Pirates

  • HEAD COACH: Justin Brekke
  • 2019 RECORD:4-5 overall
  • DID YOU KNOW? The 2018 state champions had a string of 10 consecutive playoff appearances snapped last fall during an injury-plagued season.

South Hamilton Hawks

  • HEAD COACH: Corey Klemp
  • 2019 RECORD:6-3 overall
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Hawks are the only participant in 1A-3 that is not a member of the North Iowa Cedar League. South Hamilton is a member of the Heart of Iowa Conference.

South Hardin Tigers

  • HEAD COACH: Nick Eller
  • 2019 RECORD:5-4 overall
  • DID YOU KNOW? The Tigers have made only one playoff appearance, 2014, as a combined program. But Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe have a combined 10 trips.
