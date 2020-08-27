8 player, District 3: Don Bosco sits atop 8-player throne

The Don Bosco Dons were the kings of 8-player football in Iowa last season.
And the they possess the type of firepower to continue their reign again this year.
Don Bosco is led by senior standout Cael Frost, an excellent all-around athlete who was a key member of state championship teams in football, wrestling and baseball as a junior.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Frost enters his third season as the starting quarterback for the Dons. The first team all-state pick is a dual threat who passed for 1,389 yards and rushed for 1,236 yards in 2019.
“Cael is a great leader and he’s an extremely versatile player,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “Cael can run and he can throw – you have to really prepare for him. He’s obviously an experienced and proven player, and he’s just a great kid. He’s done an outstanding job for us.”
Yoder begins his 11th season as head coach at Don Bosco. The Dons are seeking their fifth state title in the last eight seasons.
Don Bosco returns five starters on offense and three on defense from the team that rolled to a 13-0 record in 2019.
The three returning defensive starters each earned all-state honors last season. That group includes Carson and Cade Tenold, and Cedric Yoder. Carson Tenold plays outside linebacker with Cade Tenold and Yoder, the coach’s son, at defensive end.
Cade Tenold led Don Bosco with 91.5 total tackles last season. Carson Tenold had 78 tackles. Yoder had 42 tackles.
Don Bosco is just a few weeks removed from winning a state championship in baseball with the power-hitting Frost leading the way.
“This group of seniors has been at the pinnacle in every sport,” Yoder said. “They’ve won state titles in football, wrestling and baseball– they know what to expect when the stakes are high. They understand what it takes and they know how to peak at the right time. They thrive under pressure and believe they can do it.”
Yoder said the team has looked strong in preseason practices.
“It’s just a really good group of kids who have a very good work ethic,” he said. “They are a fun group to coach. When it’s time to compete, they are ready to go. I don’t have to say a whole lot to motivate this group. They’re always up for the next challenge.”
The Dons are in 8-player, District 3 along with fellow returning playoff qualifiers Easton Valley and Midland. Don Bosco powered past Easton Valley 67-28 in the 2019 state quarterfinals.
Midland reached the state semifinals in 2016 and 2017, falling both years to eventual champion Don Bosco.
Springville is another strong team in this district. The Orioles went 7-3 last season. They return running back Spencer DeMean, who rushed for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
“We have a lot of athletes who can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball,” Springville coach Joe Martin said. “We are in a very strong district and we will have to be ready to play. We have a chance to have a successful season, but it won’t be easy.”
