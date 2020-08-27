8 player, District 3: Don Bosco sits atop 8-player throne

Cade Tenold led Don Bosco with 91.5 total tackles last season. Carson Tenold had 78 tackles. Yoder had 42 tackles.

Don Bosco is just a few weeks removed from winning a state championship in baseball with the power-hitting Frost leading the way.

“This group of seniors has been at the pinnacle in every sport,” Yoder said. “They’ve won state titles in football, wrestling and baseball– they know what to expect when the stakes are high. They understand what it takes and they know how to peak at the right time. They thrive under pressure and believe they can do it.”

Yoder said the team has looked strong in preseason practices.

“It’s just a really good group of kids who have a very good work ethic,” he said. “They are a fun group to coach. When it’s time to compete, they are ready to go. I don’t have to say a whole lot to motivate this group. They’re always up for the next challenge.”

The Dons are in 8-player, District 3 along with fellow returning playoff qualifiers Easton Valley and Midland. Don Bosco powered past Easton Valley 67-28 in the 2019 state quarterfinals.

Midland reached the state semifinals in 2016 and 2017, falling both years to eventual champion Don Bosco.