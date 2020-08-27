 Skip to main content
8 player, District 3: Don Bosco sits atop 8-player throne
8 PLAYER, DISTRICT 3

8 player, District 3: Don Bosco sits atop 8-player throne

The Don Bosco Dons were the kings of 8-player football in Iowa last season.

And the they possess the type of firepower to continue their reign again this year.

Don Bosco is led by senior standout Cael Frost, an excellent all-around athlete who was a key member of state championship teams in football, wrestling and baseball as a junior.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Frost enters his third season as the starting quarterback for the Dons. The first team all-state pick is a dual threat who passed for 1,389 yards and rushed for 1,236 yards in 2019.

“Cael is a great leader and he’s an extremely versatile player,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “Cael can run and he can throw – you have to really prepare for him. He’s obviously an experienced and proven player, and he’s just a great kid. He’s done an outstanding job for us.”

Yoder begins his 11th season as head coach at Don Bosco. The Dons are seeking their fifth state title in the last eight seasons.

Don Bosco returns five starters on offense and three on defense from the team that rolled to a 13-0 record in 2019.

The three returning defensive starters each earned all-state honors last season. That group includes Carson and Cade Tenold, and Cedric Yoder. Carson Tenold plays outside linebacker with Cade Tenold and Yoder, the coach’s son, at defensive end.

Cade Tenold led Don Bosco with 91.5 total tackles last season. Carson Tenold had 78 tackles. Yoder had 42 tackles.

Don Bosco is just a few weeks removed from winning a state championship in baseball with the power-hitting Frost leading the way.

“This group of seniors has been at the pinnacle in every sport,” Yoder said. “They’ve won state titles in football, wrestling and baseball– they know what to expect when the stakes are high. They understand what it takes and they know how to peak at the right time. They thrive under pressure and believe they can do it.”

Yoder said the team has looked strong in preseason practices.

“It’s just a really good group of kids who have a very good work ethic,” he said. “They are a fun group to coach. When it’s time to compete, they are ready to go. I don’t have to say a whole lot to motivate this group. They’re always up for the next challenge.”

The Dons are in 8-player, District 3 along with fellow returning playoff qualifiers Easton Valley and Midland. Don Bosco powered past Easton Valley 67-28 in the 2019 state quarterfinals.

Midland reached the state semifinals in 2016 and 2017, falling both years to eventual champion Don Bosco.

Springville is another strong team in this district. The Orioles went 7-3 last season. They return running back Spencer DeMean, who rushed for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

“We have a lot of athletes who can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball,” Springville coach Joe Martin said. “We are in a very strong district and we will have to be ready to play. We have a chance to have a successful season, but it won’t be easy.”

Players to Watch

Cael Frost, Don Bosco: The starting quarterback on last year’s state championship team is a dual threat as a top passer and runner. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and passed for over 1,000 yards as an all-state junior.

Marshal Van DeVegte, Central City: He was a first-team all-state selection as a junior. He converted on four field goals, including a 41-yarder, and also had 24 touchbacks last season. He also caught 28 passes for 378 yards.

Spencer DeMean, Springville: A two-way starter at running back and defensive back, DeMean rushed for 1,043 yards and totaled 45 tackles in 2019.

Carson and Cade Tenold, Don Bosco: The talented twins, who also excel in wrestling, earned all-state honors on defense for the state champion Dons in 2019.

Aiden Nelson, West Central: The three-year starter at receiver already holds school records for catches and yards in a career.

Grant Gloeckner, Springville: The all-district selection collected 73 tackles and two fumble recoveries last season at linebacker.

Damon Weber, Kee High: The junior rushed for 693 yards and passed for 383 in 2019. He also had 61.5 tackles at linebacker.

Riley Moulds, Dunkerton: The senior QB passed for 712 yards and rushed for 327 a year ago. Teammate Kaden Behrens is back after rushing for 638 yards in 2019.

2020 schedule

Aug. 28 – Central City at Springville, Don Bosco at West Central, Easton Valley at Janesville, Kee High at Central Elkader, Midland at Dunkerton

Sept. 4 – Central City at Easton Valley, Dunkerton at Don Bosco, Midland at Tripoli, Springville at Central Elkader, West Central at Kee High.

Sept. 11 – Central Elkader at Midland, Dunkerton at West Central, Clarksville at Springville, Don Bosco at Central City.

Sept. 18 – Central Elkader at Don Bosco, Easton Valley at Springville, Kee High at Central City, Rockford at Dunkerton, West Central at Midland.

Sept. 25 – Central City at Dunkerton, Don Bosco at Easton Valley, Springville at Don Bosco, West Central at Central Elkader.

Oct. 2 – Central City at Midland, Dunkerton at Central Elkader, Riceville at West Central, Springville at Don Bosco.

Oct. 9 – Central Elkader at Northwood-Kensett, Easton Valley at Dunkerton, Kee High at Don Bosco, Midland at Springville, West Central at Central City.

Capsules

Central City Wildcats

HEAD COACH: Matt Miers

2019 RECORD: 4-5

DID YOU KNOW? Central City shoots for a winning season while returning six key starters. Ethan Tye leads the way after earning second team all-district honors at defensive back. He had 52 tackles and two interceptions.

Central Elkader Warriors

HEAD COACH: Joe Koehn

2019 RECORD: 0-9 

DID YOU KNOW? Junior quarterback Evan Schroeder is the leader on a fast-paced, versatile offense that will try to keep opponents guessing.

Don Bosco Dons

HEAD COACH: Colby Yoder

2019 RECORD: 13-0 

DID YOU KNOW? The Dons have appeared in six of the past eight state championship games, winning four 8-player titles. Don Bosco is a combined 29-5 in the postseason over the last decade.

Dunkerton Raiders

HEAD COACH: Jon Steffen

2019 RECORD: 1-8

DID YOU KNOW? The Raiders will seek to recapture past glory when they made the postseason three straight years from 2008-10.

Easton Valley River Hawks

HEAD COACH: Tony Johnson

2019 RECORD: 9-2

DID YOU KNOW? The River Hawks will look to build on a strong 2019 season where they advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs before falling to eventual champ Don Bosco.

Kee High Hawks

HEAD COACH: Chad Winters

2019 RECORD: 2-7 

DID YOU KNOW? The Hawks earned seven postseason berths from 2007-14 and are seeking a turnaround after a two-win season last fall.

Midland Eagles

HEAD COACH: Lennie Miller

2019 RECORD: 7-3

DID YOU KNOW? The Eagles landed their fifth consecutive postseason berth in 2019.Midland made the 8-player semifinals in 2016 and 2017 before falling both years to eventual champion Don Bosco.

Springville Orioles

HEAD COACH: Joe Martin

2019 RECORDS: 7-3

DID YOU KNOW? The Orioles have high hopes coming off a seven-win season. They are looking to make a splash in the postseason after making three playoff appearances from 2012-15.

West Central Blue Devils

HEAD COACH: Steve Milder

2019 RECORD: 1-8

DID YOU KNOW? Milder is beginning his 49th season as a football coach, spending the last 43 falls at West Central. He has 237 career wins, including 223 with the Blue Devils.

