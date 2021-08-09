Expectations high as prep football practice opens

Senior Caden Hartz is back after catching 28 passes for 619 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Josh Heine added 541 yards on the ground and five TDs.

Columbus senior linebacker Dallas Westhoff is a force on defense. The returning all-state selection piled up 106.5 total tackles last year, including 78 solo stops. He had 15.5 tackles for loss.

“We just need to keep doing everything like we did last year and do every rep to the best of our ability,” said Westhoff, who is being recruited by a number of FCS and Division II colleges. “We have to do everything we can to get better every day. We’re absolutely pumped and excited to get this season going. We want to get to the Dome and we are going to do everything in our power to get there.”

Cedar Falls ready to rollCoach Brad Remmert is expected to field another strong team this fall for the tradition-rich Tigers.

Cedar Falls went 5-3 last season, falling to eventual Class 4A state champion Ankeny in the playoffs.

The Tigers now compete in the newly created Class 5A with another class being added this fall in Iowa.

Cedar Falls held its first practice under a hot summer sun late Monday afternoon with the heat index climbing into the 90s.