WATERLOO — Waterloo East High School is set to honor another group of former Trojan football standouts.
The 2019 Ring of Honor inductees are former coach Willie Austin and former players Dennis Anderson, Sean McGrane, Joe Rodgers, Ken Rosenkrans, Brenton Shavers and Eugene Stephens.
Austin played on East’s 1970 state championship team and later served as an assistant on Bryan Joens’ staff and helped the Trojans reach the 1991 state playoffs.
Anderson was the starting slotback on East’s top-ranked 1973 playoff squad, as well as a state wrestling champion the following season.
McGrane was a starting guard for the 1991 playoff team and was an All-Metro and honorable mention all-state selection.
Rodgers started on offense and defense for the Trojans’ 1969 and ‘70 state championship teams. He was an All-Metro performer and an honorable mention all-stater.
Rosenkrans was the starting center for the 1968 East state champions. The All-Metro, all-conference and first-team all-state standout earned a football scholarship at the University of Northern Iowa.
Shavers was a starting linebacker for the Trojans’ 1986 Big 8 Conference championship team that went on to the postseason. He is currently the director of athletics at East.
Stephens played fullback under head coach Leonard Raffensperger in the late 1930s and went on to a distinguised military career during World War II.
The Ring of Honor inductees will be recognized Thursday at the East High Commons. Social hour begins at 5:15 p.m. with the program to follow and a reception at the Eagles location in Waterloo.
