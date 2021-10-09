Dunkerton earns first playoff berth in 11 seasons

DUNKERTON – For the first time in 11 seasons the Dunkerton Raiders have secured a post-season berth following a 56-26 win over Green Mountain-Garwin Friday in an 8-player game.

Dylan Marquart completed 9 of 13 passes for 102 yards and two scores and the Raiders had a dominant run game.

Kaden Behrens rushed for 236 yards and four scores on 27 carries. Behrens scored on runs of 10, 63, 24 and 1. Behrens now has 1,042 rushing yards on the season.

Braden VanLangen rushed for 133 yards on 17 carries and rushing touchdowns of 46 and 23. VanLangen also had a 9-yard touchdown reception.

Class 4A

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 64, MASON CITY 20: The fifth-ranked Go-Hawks rank their record to 6-1 with an impressive victory.

WSR averaged 13.8 yards per carry as they rushed 25 times for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

Austin Dewey, Simon Ott, Robert Poyner and McCrae Hagarty (2) all scored rushing touchdowns. Poyner had four carries for 103 yards, including his 90-yard sore.

Hagarty finished with 10 carries for 93 yards.

Grant Halverson completed 8 of 11 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The Go-Hawks finished with 545 total yards.

Class 3A

INDEPENDENCE 42, CHARLES CITY 0: The Mustangs wrapped up a district title with another dominant win.

Mitchell Johnson completed 12 of 17 passes for 172 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson connected on touchdown passes to Sawyer Wendling, Keegan Schmitt, Jake Sidles and two to Brady McDonald.

Marcus Beatty rushed 26 times for 143 yards.

The Mustangs (7-0) forced three turnovers. Johnson recovered a fumble, while Teegan McEnany and Nick Homan each had interceptions.

Class 2A

NORTH FAYETTE-VALLEY 27, UNION 21: The NightHawks scored 20 unanswered points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter to rally to victory.

Kaleb White rushed for 143 yards and two scores for NFV.

Union’s Grant Behrens passed for 256 yards and a touchdown and he also rushed for two scores.

Class 1A

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 47, CENTRAL SPRINGS 0: Gavin Thomas threw two touchdown passes as the Falcons positioned themselves to earn a Class 1A district playoff berth with a shutout win over the Panthers

A-P (4-3) will play at East Marshall next Friday in attempt to lock down one of 32 1A playoff berths.

The Falcons got two rushing touchdowns from Aidan Junker and one each from Garrett Hempen, Adam Schipper and Blayne Luhring in the victory.

Kaden Huttinger had four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, and Schipper hauled in a 28-yard touchdown reception.

Class A

WAPSIE VALLEY 14, NORTH TAMA 0: The Redhawks were inside the Warriors six-yard line three times but failed to score as Wapsie Valley pulled off a huge win.

Gabe Kopriva passed for 256 yards, but was intercepted four times. Kopriva went over 2,000 yards passing in the game.

Braden Knight scored on a two-yard run with 2:22 left in the first quarter to put the Warriors ahead. Casey O’Donnell added an insurance touchdown with 10:17 left in the fourth on a one-yard run.

GRUNDY CENTER 56, BCLUW 7: Logan Knaack passed for 171 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 97 yards and two scores as the Spartans improved to 6-1.

Austin Betts had five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown receiving, while Clay Saak led Grundy Center with 8 ½ tackles.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 38, AGWSR 14: Trey Nelson rushed for 233 yards on 32 carries and scored twice to lead the Huskies.

NORTH BUTLER 40, LAKE MILLS 7: The Bearcats improved to 7-0 as Kolben Miller scored three touchdowns in the victory.

Miller rushed 12 times for 148 yards and a score, and he caught two touchdown passes, one for 65 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0