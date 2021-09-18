Don Bosco wins second straight as Dons down Colo-Nesco

GILBERTVILLE – Don Bosco jumped out to a 32-0 lead and cruised to a 62-23 victory over Colo-Nesco Friday in the Dons’ Homecoming game.
Don Bosco rushed for 430 yards on 37 carries as Cade Tenold averaged 17.1 yards per carry.
Tenold rushed 14 times for 240 yards and touchdown runs of 18, 5, 50, 58 and 44. Myles McMahon added 156 rushing yards and a pair of scores.
Don Bosco improved to 2-2.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 40, TRIPOLI 22: The Rebels improved to a 4-0 as Isaac Clark passed for 153 yards and two scores.
Caleb Egesdal led G-R with four catches for 131 yards. All three of Ethan Gienger’s catches went for touchdowns as he finished with 108 receiving yards.
Luke Riffey, Gienger and Egesdal each had interceptions.
James Davis rushed for 173 yards and two scores for Tripoli.
TURKEY VALLEY 44, RICEVILLE 8: A strong second half helped carry the Trojans to a 4-0 mark.
Turkey Valley led 22-8 at halftime but scored 22 more in the second half to pull away.
Noah Hanson passed for 180 yards and two scores. Dylan Reicks and Garrett Kurtenbach each had receiving scores.
Hanson also rushed for two touchdowns, and Marcus Herold and Oliver Schmitt had rushing scores.
Class A
NORTH BULTER 41, BCLUW 7: Five different Bearcats rushed for touchdowns as North Butler rolled to a Homecoming win.
Kolbin Miller led the attack with two rushing scores, while Corbin Lewis, Braydan Steere, Nathan Hawker and Dawson Testroet also had rushing touchdowns.
NORTH TAMA 50, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 22: Gabe Kopriva passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more as the Redhawks remained undefeated.
Kopriva passed for 326 yards and now has thrown for 1,111 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games. He rushed the ball seven times for 112 yards and scores of 1, 23 and 50.
Michael Bell had touchdown catches of 52 and 7, and Devin McKinley had a 29-yard touchdown catch for North Tama. McKinley also returned an interception 84 yards for another score.
Nashua-Plainfield saw Max Hillegas haul in a 24-yard touchdown pass, while Trey Nelson and Aiden Gelner had 3 and 23 yard touchdown runs, respectively.
GRUNDY CENTER 35, HUDSON 0: Logan Knaack passed for three touchdowns as the Spartans improved to 3-1.
Knaack threw two scoring strikes to Dayne Zinkula and another to Dexter Whitehill.
Knaack finished 8 of 11 for 101 yards, and he rushed for 89 yards on 11 carries. The senior also had two interceptions on defense.
Whitehill had four catches for 58 yards.
Class 1A
DENVER 35, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 7: The eight-ranked Cyclones scored in every quarter as Denver improved to 4-0 on Homecoming.
Caylor Hoffer rushed for 115 yards and two scores, and Ethan Schoville also rushed for a pair of touchdowns.
Tye Bradley and Zander Norman hooked up for Denver’s other touchdown on a 13-yard pass play.
Tanner Kroeze led the Cyclones with nine tackles. Luke Koepke and Norman each had 1 ½ tackles for loss.
Gavin Thomas connected with Jack Eddy for the Falcons (2-2) lone touchdown.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 42, SOUTH HARDIN 18: The Wolverines led 21-0 after one quarter as sixth-ranked DNH improved to 4-0.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 75, POSTVILLE 0: The Cougars roared to a 47-0 halftime lead and never looked back to improve to 2-2.
Kade Mitchell scored touchdowns on five of his seven carries as he finished with 186 rushing yards.
Class 2A
OELWEIN 42, JESUP 20: Josh Ladeburg rushed 32 times for 234 yards and four scores to help the Huskies post their first win of the season.
Oelwein used a 22-point second quarter to build a 28-13 halftime lead and then tacked on a pair of more scores in the third to lead 42-13.
Duncan Tripp added 102 rushing yards for the Huskies, and quarterback Carter Jeanes rushed for two touchdowns, additionally,
Defensively, Ladeburg recovered two fumbles and led Oelwein with seven tackles.
Brevin Dahl passed for 144 yards and a score for Jesup. Noah Sheridan had 112 rushing yards and a touchdown and Corbin Fuelling had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown for the J-Hawks.
WAUKON 48, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 21: Seventh-ranked Waukon pulled away from the sixth-ranked TigerHawks.
North Fayette-Valley (3-1) was led by quarterback Kaleb White who rushed for 112 yards and a score and he also threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Wil Miller.
INDEPENDENCE 20, VINTON-SHELLSBURG 13: The sixth-ranked Mustangs were pushed to the finish by the Vikings, but Indee prevailed to improve to 4-0.
Vinton-Shellsburg tied the game with 10 minutes and 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but on the first play after the Vikings’ kickoff, Marcus Beatty went 70 yards for a touchdown to re-give the Mustangs the lead.
Beatty, who also had a 74-yard touchdown run, finished with 243 rushing yards. Beatty also had 6 ½ tackles and an interception.
Through four games, Beatty now has 1,035 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Indee’s other touchdown was a 2-yard pass from Mitchell Johnson to Jacob Sidles.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 24, UNION 7: The Golden Eagles built a 21-0 halftime lead in the victory.
The Knights were paced by Grant Behrens who passed for 146 yards. Michael Niebergall scored Union’s only touchdown on a rush.
NEW HAMPTON 42, GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA 35: The Chickasaws scored 36 second-half points rally to victory.
Braden McShane recorded an interception in the final minute to seal the win for New Hampton. McShane also had a 56-yard touchdown reception and an eight-yard rushing score.
Class 4A
WEST DELAWARE 13, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 6: The fifth-ranked Hawks (3A) edged the fourth-ranked Go-Hawks (4A) in a tight ball game in Waverly.
West Delaware led 7-6 at halftime.
The Go-Hawks lone score was a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Grant Halverson in the second quarter.