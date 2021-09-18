Don Bosco wins second straight as Dons down Colo-Nesco

Class 2A

OELWEIN 42, JESUP 20: Josh Ladeburg rushed 32 times for 234 yards and four scores to help the Huskies post their first win of the season.

Oelwein used a 22-point second quarter to build a 28-13 halftime lead and then tacked on a pair of more scores in the third to lead 42-13.

Duncan Tripp added 102 rushing yards for the Huskies, and quarterback Carter Jeanes rushed for two touchdowns, additionally,

Defensively, Ladeburg recovered two fumbles and led Oelwein with seven tackles.

Brevin Dahl passed for 144 yards and a score for Jesup. Noah Sheridan had 112 rushing yards and a touchdown and Corbin Fuelling had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown for the J-Hawks.

WAUKON 48, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 21: Seventh-ranked Waukon pulled away from the sixth-ranked TigerHawks.

North Fayette-Valley (3-1) was led by quarterback Kaleb White who rushed for 112 yards and a score and he also threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Wil Miller.

INDEPENDENCE 20, VINTON-SHELLSBURG 13: The sixth-ranked Mustangs were pushed to the finish by the Vikings, but Indee prevailed to improve to 4-0.