Don Bosco wins fifth straight, tops No. 6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

GLADBROOK - Don Bosco Catholic is beginning to click after starting off the 8-man football season 0-2.

Friday night the Dons were tested once again as they traveled to 6th-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0, 4-0) for a winner take all district match up.

The game turned out to hold it's billing as the Dons (5-2) held off the Rebels, 42-36, with big plays dominating the action.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck scored on the very first offensive play of the game as they caught the Dons off guard and completed a 57 yard touchdown strike from quarterback Isaac Clark to a wide open Caleb Egesdal.

The Dons surrendered the ball on their initial possession, but made up for it defensively, as Carson Tenold picked off a pass and returned it 10 yards to tie the score.

The third big play was produced by the legs of Don Bosco quarterback Cade Tenold, who blasted through the first line of defense and went untouched for a 70-yard score.

"We talked about them coming out strong and needed to be ready for anything," Dons coach Colby Yoder said. "We had kind of a rough start to begin the year, but these guys kept battling back.

"They came here tonight to play with a great effort and big hearts, and I am proud of the way they played. We got knocked in the mouth early but we kept playing Bosco football and kept doing what we do."

The Dons scored on their final three drives of the first half to take a 36-22 lead.

Myles McMahon toted in an 11-yard jaunt. Cade Tenold did the rest rambling in from 50 yards out. Tenold scored again on a 12-yard pass from Ty Purdy.

Tenold looked to drive a stake through the Rebels hearts with a huge 67-yard run to up the score to 42-22, one minute into the fourth quarter.

"I have not been very successful starting off the year," said Tenold. "We kind of got away from doing our stuff and needed to get back to playing Bosco ball. A lot of my success however starts right up there at that offensive line. Our backs are nothing with out them. They opened a lot of big holes tonight."

With Bosco holding a 20-point lead, the Rebels started finding their offense that disappeared through the second and third frames.

Junior wide out Luke Riffey started the rally with a pitch-and-catch of 29 yards from Clark, at the 7:30 mark.

The Dons punted on their next series and the Rebels cashed in again with a 9-yard strike from Clark to Gienger.

"Our defense has been struggling a bit with pass coverage," said Tenold. "We were able to hang on for the win tonight, and it was a big win."

G-R lined up for the expected on-side kick and got a very favorable hop that became a hot potato for the Dons.

Tenold was able to drop on the ball eventually to secure the victory.

"We are becoming a passing team lately and Darren Trunck has done a great job as our offensive coordinator," said Rebels coach John Olson. "Bosco likes to be physical with their defensive backs and they pressed us hard with the blitz.

"Our guys hung in there and if we could have gotten a different break here and there it could have been a different game. But give them credit, they made the right adjustments and they earned the win."

