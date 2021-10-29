Don Bosco rolls past GRTA into 8-player quarterfinals

Tenold had touchdown runs of 55 and 50 to close out the half as he scored Don Bosco’s final six scores.
“I’m just to ball out every game,” Tenold said. “This is my senior year and each one could be my last one so I just want to make every moment count.”
McMahon rushed for 70 yards a touchdown for Don Bosco, while Ryan Naughton scored the Dons’ other touchdown on a 41-yard reception from Ty Purdy.
Don Bosco rushed for 375 yards and outgained the Titans 427-221.
The Dons knocked GTRA's starting quarterback, Hough, out of the game early in the third quarter. Hough came into the game with more than 1,400 rush yards and more than 1,200 pass yards, but he was held to 63 rushing yards on 20 carries, and was just 3 of 5 for 45 yards passing before he left the game with an injury.
Yoder pointed out a strong defensive performance by Foxe Youngblut, while Jacob Thiry, Tenold, Keegan O'Connell and Nick Weber also had strong defensive games.
“I thought we played a real physical football game tonight and I’m proud of our kids," Yoder said. "They are really starting to understand how to play football and building so much confidence.
"It wasn't about the lack of effort when we lost those first two games, it was more lack of execution really for us. We are learning and getting better and every week we seem to find a way to win and that is what we are doing right now."
PHOTOS: Don Bosco Playoff Football vs. GTRA
Don Bosco 54, GTRA 20
GTRA;6;0;8;6 – 20
Don Bosco;20;6;14;14 – 54
GTRA – Cormick Currans 35 pass from Max Hough (run failed)
Bosco – Myles McMahon 14 run (Cade Tenold run)
Bosco – Ryan Naughton 41 pass from Ty Purdy (run failed)
Bosco – Tenold 55 run (pass failed)
Bosco – Tenold 50 run (run failed)
Bosco – Tenold 1 run (McMahon run)
Bosco – Tenold 57 run (pass failed)
GTRA – Blake Rosacker 35 pass from Drew Schnell (Kaden McCoy pass from Schnell)