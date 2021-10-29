Don Bosco punishes GRTA into 8-player quarterfinals

GILBERTVILLE – Cade Tenold rushed for 299 yards and six touchdowns as Don Bosco of Gilbertville rolled to a 54-20 victory over Greattinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayshire Friday in an 8-player playoff game.

Tenold scored on runs of 55, 50, 1, 57, 23 and 11 as the Dons Improved to 8-2.

Now after dropping its first two games of the season, the Dons will host undefeated Remsen-St. Mary’s in a Thursday game.

“I think it was an all-around solid game for our kids,” Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder said.

The Titans (8-2) scored on their opening possession when Max Hough hit Cormick Currans for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

“I think our kids were well prepared tonight,” Yoder said. “They knew what was at stake. I think every week we’ve gotten better and better and built confidence which is huge for our guys.”

But Don Bosco scored the next 40 points, leading 26-6 at halftime and continuing to pull away in the second half.

McMahon put Don Bosco ahead for good with a 14-yard touchdown run and the Dons converted the two-point play in an immediate response to the Titans opening score.

Ty Purdy made it 14-6 when he hit a wide open Ryan Naughton for a 41-yard score.

Tenold had touchdown runs of 55 and 50 to close out the half as he scored Don Bosco’s final six scores.

“I’m just to ball out every game,” Tenold said. “This is my senior year and each one could be my last one so I just want to make every moment count.”

McMahon rushed for 70 yards a touchdown for Don Bosco, while Ryan Naughton scored the Dons’ other touchdown on a 41-yard reception from Ty Purdy.

Don Bosco rushed for 375 yards and outgained the Titans 427-221.

The Dons knocked GTRA’s starting quarterback, Hough, out of the game early in the third quarter. Hough came into the game with more than 1,400 rush yards and more than 1,200 pass yards, but he was held to 63 rushing yards on 20 carries, and was just 3 of 5 for 45 yards passing before he left the game with an injury.

Yoder pointed out a strong defensive performance by Foxe Youngblut, while Jacob Thiry, Tenold, Keegan O’Connell and Nick Weber also had strong defensive games.

“I thought we played a real physical football game tonight and I’m proud of our kids,” Yoder said. “They are really starting to understand how to play football and building so much confidence.

“It wasn’t about the lack of effort when we lost those first two games, it was more lack of execution really for us. We are learning and getting better and every week we seem to find a way to win and that is what we are doing right now.”

Don Bosco 54, GTRA 20

GTRA 6 0 8 6 – 20

Don Bosco 20 6 14 14 – 54

GTRA – Cormick Currans 35 pass from Max Hough (run failed)

Bosco – Myles McMahon 14 run (Cade Tenold run)

Bosco – Ryan Naughton 41 pass from Ty Purdy (run failed)

Bosco – Tenold 55 run (pass failed)

Bosco – Tenold 50 run (run failed)

Bosco – Tenold 1 run (McMahon run)

Bosco – Tenold 57 run (pass failed)

GTRA – Blake Rosacker 35 pass from Drew Schnell (Kaden McCoy pass from Schnell)

Bosco – Tenold 23 run (Purdy run)

Bosco – Tenold 11 run (pass failed)

GTRA – Schnell 2 run (pass failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

GTRA Bosco

First downs 15 19

Rushes-yards 41-130 41-375

Passing yards 101 52

Comp-Att-Int 6-10-0’ 2-5-0

Penalties 5-65 11-95

Fumbles-lost 5-2 1-0

Punts-avg. 4-41.3 1-33.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

GTRA — Hough 20-63, Schnell 14-41, Currans 5-24, Nolan Darr 2-2.

DON BOSCO — Tenold 25-299, McMahon 14-70, Purdy 1-6.

Passing

GTRA – Schnell 3-4-0-55 yards, Hough 3-6-0-46 yards.

DON BOSCO — Purdy 2-5-0-52 yards.

Receiving

GTRA – Currans 3-50, Blake Rosacker 1-16, Eric Heinrichs 1-13, Darr 1-3.

DON BOSCO — Naughton 1-41, Tenold 1-11

