Don Bosco finds its identity, advances to Dome with physical win over Janesville

On the other side of the ball, Don Bosco often sustained long drives and scored touchdowns on its first seven series to put the game away. Janesville’s defenders did admirable work taking away big plays, but couldn’t get off the field on third-and-short situations.

“We’re known for big plays, but tonight they held us accountable,” Frost said. “We just had to get four yards a pop here and there and grind it down the field. It wore down on them, honestly. We were more physical and wore them down.”

Beyond Frost’s physical runs, Don Bosco receiver Dillon Welter finished with four catches for 87 yards and a score. Welter’s first reception was a 30-yard deep ball on third down in which he jumped up and made the play in single coverage to set up his 12-yard touchdown reception off a slant.

While Don Bosco advances to familiar turf inside the UNI-Dome, Janesville’s season ended at 9-2 with this quarterfinal appearance matching the program’s deepest postseason run.

Janesville coach Dale Eastman says one of the things he’ll remember most about his team is how a class of six seniors stepped up, emerging as leaders and difference makers. The community came out in full force to support the program on this memorable run.