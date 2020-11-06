Don Bosco finds its identity, advances to Dome with physical win over Janesville

JANESVILLE – The equipment managers could tell the story of Friday’s eight-player football quarterfinal between Don Bosco and Janesville.
By the time the final horn sounded, grass stains filled the front of Don Bosco quarterback Cael Frost’s jersey. Frost often fell forward for an extra yard during a grueling night in which he amassed 203 yards and five touchdowns on 40 carries.
Janesville’s standout quarterback Leo Dodd finished with stains on the back side of his jersey after Don Bosco pressured him throughout a 42-12 victory that sent the defending state champion Dons back to the UNI-Dome.
One week removed from a narrow 44-38 win over Tripoli, Don Bosco won its 23rd consecutive game by playing the brand of physical football that has defined this program in recent years.
“I think Tripoli outplayed us last week and it came to the forefront this week,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “We were just going to lay it all on the line. … It’s a testament to our defense up front. We came to play and we were flying around making things happen tonight.
“I saw the Bosco team of old tonight where we were just playing Don Bosco football, and I haven’t seen that for a while.”
Junior linebacker Carson Tenold recorded a sack in the eye of the defense as part of an active game in which he was making plays all over the field. The Dons’ defensive line suffocated Dodd, who entered the night with 1,492 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.
The Janesville quarterback was hit seven times behind the line of scrimmage and completed just 3 of 8 passes for seven yards. Yoder said he elected to go with a four-man front for the first time in a couple years.
Senior Charlie Hogan joined Carson Tenold by helping to set the tone for this victory when his third-down sack ended Janesville’s second drive. Sophomores Jarod and Jacob Thiry were a pair of younger players successfully inserted into the Dons’ defensive front while Cade Tenold was also an impact player.
Janesville running back Carson Pariseau broke runs of 56 and 54 yards for touchdowns on the Wildcats’ first and third series, but the rest of the night belonged to the Dons’ defense.
“It was a game-changer,” Carson Tenold said, assessing the pressure generated by the Dons’ defensive front. “Our line just straight up beat them and I think that was the biggest reason we won today.”
That aggression and physicality on the defensive end of the football is part of the identity that had been established within this program by the time Tenold entered high school.
“I feel like Don Bosco has always been known for a good defense,” Tenold said. “We take tremendous pride in that. Even in seventh grade when I first came here, I always looked up to that defense. We’ve always been stout.”
On the other side of the ball, Don Bosco often sustained long drives and scored touchdowns on its first seven series to put the game away. Janesville’s defenders did admirable work taking away big plays, but couldn’t get off the field on third-and-short situations.
“We’re known for big plays, but tonight they held us accountable,” Frost said. “We just had to get four yards a pop here and there and grind it down the field. It wore down on them, honestly. We were more physical and wore them down.”
Beyond Frost’s physical runs, Don Bosco receiver Dillon Welter finished with four catches for 87 yards and a score. Welter’s first reception was a 30-yard deep ball on third down in which he jumped up and made the play in single coverage to set up his 12-yard touchdown reception off a slant.
While Don Bosco advances to familiar turf inside the UNI-Dome, Janesville’s season ended at 9-2 with this quarterfinal appearance matching the program’s deepest postseason run.
Janesville coach Dale Eastman says one of the things he’ll remember most about his team is how a class of six seniors stepped up, emerging as leaders and difference makers. The community came out in full force to support the program on this memorable run.
“We had a great season,” Eastman said. “The opportunity to play in the quarterfinals is still something amazing. It’s a memory that these kids are going to have forever. They’ve built a brotherhood this year.
“It hurts that it’s over, but we made some memories and Janesville really came out and supported us all year long.”
For a Don Bosco program that has won state titles over the past year in football, wrestling and baseball, they’re now two wins away from continuing the streak. This trip to the UNI-Dome didn't come easy.
“Janesville is a classy football team,” Yoder said. “They play hard-nosed football and I’m extremely proud of our kids and the way we competed tonight.”
