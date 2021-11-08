Don Bosco doesn't fold after 0-2 start, falls one game short of semifinals

It was not the most conventional way a Don Bosco football team started the year. In fact, one could argue it was the most unconventional.

The Dons got walloped by third-ranked Easton Valley in Week 1. They were edged by Turkey Valley in Week 2. Not too many teams from Don Bosco get off to an 0-2 start.

“We had some green guys, guys that hadn’t gotten a lot of playing time,” senior Cade Tenold said. “We knew we were good. We knew we needed to get those guys experience.”

That’s exactly what the Dons did.

They proceeded to reel off eight straight wins to give themselves a chance to host throughout the playoffs up until the semifinals at the UNI-Dome. The Dons were crisp on offense and had a defense that was becoming lockdown for 8-Player.

Yet, the final goal was not reached.

Fourth-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s made the trek to Gilbertville and edged Don Bosco, 64-42, in a quarterfinal contest at Don Bosco High School to end the latter’s season.

“It is very underwhelming,” Tenold said.

The Dons could’ve let that winless start take over their season. They could’ve mailed it in and tried to salvage a .500 season. They could’ve had players on the team quit.

Yet none of that took place.

“We came a long way this year,” said Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder. “I’m extremely proud of the way our seniors performed. They came to work everyday. They weren’t where they wanted to be, but we knew the potential.

“They found a way to win.”

Don Bosco rebounded from that 0-2 hole with four consecutive dominant wins in which it scored 60 or more points and allowed less than 30. It had to sneak by Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42-36 to keep the winning streak alive.

Everything was looking up for the Dons.

“We were a damn good ball club,” Tenold said. “We showed up very single week to play and crack some skulls.”

They opened postseason play with a resounding win over Tripoli. They followed that up with a convincing 54-20 triumph over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire in the Round of 16.

What followed was a date with the Hawks. And some things transpired on Thursday that Don Bosco had avoided all season long.

The Dons coughed up the ball three times in the first half. They had some penalties in the fourth quarter that backed up drives that were in Remsen territory.

“I wasn’t willing to let this team go,” Tenold said. “We take away those turnovers, it is a different game.”

Still, down 20 points entering the final 12 minutes, Don Bosco was near a comeback. Ty Purdy connected with Tenold for two scores to make it an eight-point deficit.

Both two-point attempts were missed. The Dons had a two-point conversion rate of 50% on the season.

“We struggled throughout the year with two-point conversions,” Tenold said. “That is definitely coachable.”

Right after Tenold’s second touchdown, the Hawks found the end zone in one play. From that point on, the chances of heading to Cedar Falls were wiped away.

The clock was Don Bosco’s enemy. It didn’t have enough.

“We just let things slip away,” Yoder said. “You tip your hat to them. It wasn’t our night.”

There’s a heavy dosage of impact seniors that played their final game at home. Tenold and his twin brother, Carson, along with Ryan Naughton and Foxe Youngblut will depart with only one state championship in their four years.

“Every game I started, I’ve showed up and gave all that I had for all four quarters,” Tenold said.

Yet there is a core in place for another extended season.

Ty Purdy will return at quarterback. Myles McMahon and Kaiden Knaack will anchor the rushing attack while the Third brother of Jacob and Jared bring back over eight sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.

“They’re going to fight and we’re going to try and get better,” Yoder said. “I like what we have coming back. We’ll keep playing Bosco football and see what happens.”

