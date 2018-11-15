No. 5 West Sioux (11-1)
vs No. 1 Dike-N.H. (12-0)
- When: Friday, 11 a.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- In the finals: Dike-New Hartford is seeking its first state title in its fifth attempt. The Wolverines were state runners-up in 1998, 2001, '02 and '10. ... West Sioux is the defending Class A champ, winning last season in its first title game appearance.
- Road to the Dome: Dike-New Hartford defeated South Hamilton 42-8, I-35 37-0 and Pella Christian 34-21. West Sioux topped Treynor 49-14, South Central Calhoun 34-20 and Van Meter 38-35.
- Quick slants: West Sioux has the state's most prolific passing attack. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers ranks No. 1 in passing yards with 3,250 and TDs (43). He has connected on 62 percent of 306 attempts with eight interceptions. Kade Lynott leads the state in receiving yards (71-1,364, 18 TDs) and has rushed for 947 yards. ... Dike-New Hartford's Cade Bennett is among the state's rushing leaders with 1,850 yards and 25 TDs.
