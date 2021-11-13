Dike-New Hartford plays with 'chip on shoulder' all the way through semi loss

CEDAR FALLS – Don Betts has been pretty open when talking about the expectations set inside the Dike-New Hartford locker room this season.

The Wolverines expected a lot of themselves. For awhile, no one else did.

That allowed them to play with that motivation technique used quite a bit in the world of sports.

“It is one thing to have a chip on your shoulder, which they did, it is another thing to put in the time and the effort,” Betts said. “That’s what I love about this team. They were relentless.”

That chip never left.

Despite losing to West Sioux 24-21 in double overtime in the Class 1A semifinals on Friday at the UNI-Dome, no one was overcome with emotions afterwards.

There was sadness. There was disappointment of coming a field goal shy of a state title game appearance. Yet the feeling of coming this far allowed Betts and players to start reflecting.

“The distance (the seniors) came when they were freshman to here is nothing short of amazing,” Betts said.

“All summer long, we pushed it,” senior Nathan Graves said. “We (were) physical.”

One year ago, Dike-New Hartford was saying goodbye to some stout seniors in the second round of the pod playoffs after it fell to South Central Calhoun by eight points.

Gone was its starting quarterback, running back, top receiver and best tackler.

“We had a lot of kids who were sitting behind really good players,” Betts said.

All the Wolverines had waiting in the wings was a 2,000-yard rusher, a quarterback that threw for over 1,500 yards and a host of players that created one of the top defenses in 1A.

And a perfect season to boot.

“We stayed focused, stayed in the weight room,” Graves said. “It got us pretty far.”

The Falcons had over 500 yards of total offense compared to just over 120 for the Wolverines. And the game went to overtime tied at 14 behind two interpterion returns for touchdowns by Dike-New Hartford.

That defense was getting bent numerous times throughout the 48-plus minutes. It broke in the overtime periods.

“They put drives together against us, but we couldn’t stop them deep in their territory,” junior Nick Reinicke said. “We played well.”

What killed Dike-New Hartford’s chances was an offense that went cold at the wrong time and could never sustain a drive. It didn’t help that three key players missed some second half time due to injury.

As Betts put it afterwards, “nothing was clicking.”

“We couldn’t hit on any of our passes,” he added. “In the end, we just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”

Jacob Stockdale, the Wolverines quarterback, played his final game. The only other player that took snaps under center that is likely to be back is Benton Bixby.

Jerek Hall returns as the tailback and Micah Watson proved to be a capable second option. Graves and Devon Kollasch graduate and leave over 1,000 receiving yards needing to be replaced.

Most of the secondary is gone, but Reinicke and Will Textor plan to anchor the line of scrimmage. If anything, getting to this point is what Betts is hopeful spurs a consistent trend.

“Bottom line, they better be paying attention,” Betts said. “These guys have gone about it the right way.”

