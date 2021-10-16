Dike-New Hartford jets into playoffs

Fifth-ranked Dike-New Hartford capped off a perfect regular season with a 55-0 victory over Central Springs Friday.

The Wolverines (8-0) rolled to a 41-0 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way.

Jerek Hall, Micah Walston and Devon Kollasch all had two rushing touchdowns, and Jacob Stockdale threw two touchdown passes.

Hall finished the night with 127 yards on 16 carries and scores for 10 and 55 yards.

Kollasch scored on runs of 37 and five and hauled in a 19-yard touchdown reception. He scored DNH’s first three touchdowns.

Nathan Graves added a 10-yard touchdown grab, while Walston finished with 85 yards rushing on 13 carries.

The Wolverines will open the Class 1A playoffs at home Friday against Eagle Grove (3-5).

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 42, EAST MARSHALL 15: The Falcons rushed for 230 yards and five touchdowns to earn itself 23rd all-time playoff berth and first since 2017.

Sam Livingood had 70 yards and a score on 14 carries, and Aidan Junker added 68 on 16 and a score.

Adam Schipper had two rushing scores, and Kaden Huttinger hauled in three passes for 74 yards and score.

A-P will open the playoffs at Columbus Catholic.

DENVER 47, SOUTH HARDIN 7: The Cyclones rebounded from a week seven loss to storm back into the playoffs for the 16th time and second straight.

Tye Bradley passed for 227 yards and three scores to lead Denver. Tye Bradley caught nine passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns with a long of 35.

Rhett Bonnette also had a touchdown catch.

Ethan Schoville led the Cyclones on the ground with 109 yards and two scores, and a long of 62. Bradley added a 26-yard rushing score.

Defensively, Trevan Reiter recorded 7 ½ tackles while recovering a fumble and intercepting two passes. Caylor Hoffer had an 89-yard interception return.

Denver (7-1) will host MFL Mar-Mac (6-2) in its playoff opener.

Class ANASHUA-PLAINFIELD 20, NORTH LINN 18: Sam Funderman rushed for 201 yards as the Huskies earned their first state playoff berth since 2014 with the win.

Fundermann also had a nine-yard touchdown reception and Trey Nelson also scored for N-P.

Friday’s playoff game at North Linn (Troy Mills) will be N-P’s sixth overall playoff appearance.

8-PlayerJANESVILLE 56, DUNKERTON 18: Keegan Eastman threw for 237 yards and five touchdowns as the Wildcats marched back into the 8-player playoffs.

Jared Hoodjer rushed for 101 yards and had four catches for 92 yards and two scores for Janesville. Wiley Sherburne hauled in five passes for 124 yards and three scores with a long of 64.

Sherburne also returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown.

Janesville will host Newell-Fonda (7-1) in its 12th overall playoff appearance Friday.

Dunkerton (4-4) also made the playoff field. The Raiders will travel to Easton Valley (Preston) to play in their first playoff game since 2010 and fourth overall.

Kaden Behrens rushed for 144 yards and two scores, and he had three catches for 86 yards and touchdown to pace Dunkerton.

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 36, COLLINS-MAXWELL 6: Isaac Clark passed for 140 yards and a score and rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Rebels to victory.

TRIPOLI 66, ROCKFORD 12: Rowan Carlson rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another 104 and a touchdown strike to James Davis to lead the Panthers back to the playoffs for the second straight season.

Tripoli will make its 10th playoff appearance at Don Bosco of Gilbertville.

TURKEY VALLEY 65, WEST CENTRAL 8: The Trojans earned their 18th overall playoff berth with a rout in Maynard.

Noah Hanson passed for 125 yards and a score, while Marcus Herold rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Turkey Valley (8-0) will host Springville (4-4) in Jackson Junction Friday.

