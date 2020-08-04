Destination Iowa? Out-of-state football players search for fall landing spot

“If a family moves in and makes a residence in that district and that’s where they live and that’s where they work from, then they’re going to be eligible,” Keating said. “If they were to say, well we’re just going to drive an hour into the border and play and keep our home in Illinois or Minnesota, wherever, then they’re ineligible.”

The IHSAA rolled out an updated regular season football schedule July 24 with flexibility allowing teams to play from five to seven games prior to a six-round single elimination playoff. Still, Keating says there are no guarantees during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“It depends on where a family’s priorities are, pure and simple,” Keating said. “If your priority is, ‘I want my son or daughter to play sports this fall and our state isn’t offering it, so we’re going to do anything we can to make that happen,’ then I guess those folks are maybe going to move.

“But the thing for them to remember is they’re rolling the dice. We want a fall season. We’re going to do everything we can to have a fall season. But if I picked up my family and moved from one state -- halfway across the country or across the border -- and I sell my house and get a new job and then two weeks in the season’s canceled, what have I gained? It goes back to what’s your priority and what risk are you willing to take.”