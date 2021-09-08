Denver flying high after fast start

DENVER – They’re big, strong and athletic.
They’re also highly motivated, coachable kids with excellent camaraderie.
Welcome to the Denver High School football team.
It’s a great place to be. The Cyclones are off to a dominating 2-0 start and they’re an experienced team with lofty goals.
“We have some fun kids on this team – it’s a special group,” Denver coach Rhett Barrett said. “We have some talent and we have hard workers to go with it.”
The Cyclones rolled past a pair of strong programs in Wapsie Valley (42-0) and Union (32-6) in the first two weeks of the season.
Denver, ranked ninth in Class 1A, will face Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1) on Friday.
“They’re a scrappy team,” Barrett said. “We just have to execute and play tough, disciplined football.”
The Cyclones returned eight starters on offense and seven on defense from the team that finished 6-4 last season and reached the third round of the playoffs.
Denver will face another challenge in next weekend’s home game against perennial power Aplington-Parkersburg.
“That’s always a tough game,” Barrett said. “I know A-P will play hard and battle us. They have a great program.”
The Cyclones also will battle Class 1A No. 7 Dike-New Hartford in Week 7.
“Dike-New Hartford is off to a great start,” Barrett said. “They’ve got some talent and that's another great program with a strong tradition. We’ll have to be ready to go.”
Denver’s strength is up front. The Cyclones have a powerful offensive line that includes left tackle Logan Beaty (6-foot-1, 230 pounds), left guard Braden Powers (6-2, 240), center Beau Bonnette (5-11, 195), right guard Chris Haislet (6-3, 270) and right tackle Luke Koepke (6-2, 210).
“Our O-line has meshed very, very well,” Barrett said. “They’ve done a great job. This is one of the biggest, most athletic lines we’ve had. Our line has really matured. We have some size and some skill on our offensive and defensive lines.”
Powers is the leader on the loaded Denver line.
“We trained really hard in the weight room this summer,” Powers said. “We’re all good buddies and it carries over to the football field. We communicate really well with each other.”
Denver also has a multi-talented quarterback in junior Tye Bradley. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Bradley has passed for 304 yards and also rushed for 118 this season.
Bradley is in his first year as a starting varsity QB after playing a key role at strong safety as a sophomore.
“Tye has a chance to be one of the best quarterbacks that has gone through Denver,” Barrett said. “He is very versatile and definitely has some ability. He can run and he can throw. He’s always willing to work on something to get better.”
Denver’s Ethan Schoville has rushed for 336 yards and three scores. Teammate Zander Norman has 123 yards receiving.
The Cyclones, a strong program that has made their share of deep playoff runs, has high expectations.
“Our focus obviously is game-by-game and week-by-week,” Barrett said. “But I definitely think we can qualify for the playoffs and make a run.”
Powers and his teammates are dreaming big.
“We just have to keep working hard and keep improving,” Powers said. “We want to be district champs, make it to the Dome and get it done there.”
