Denver flying high after fast start

The Cyclones also will battle Class 1A No. 7 Dike-New Hartford in Week 7.

“Dike-New Hartford is off to a great start,” Barrett said. “They’ve got some talent and that's another great program with a strong tradition. We’ll have to be ready to go.”

Denver’s strength is up front. The Cyclones have a powerful offensive line that includes left tackle Logan Beaty (6-foot-1, 230 pounds), left guard Braden Powers (6-2, 240), center Beau Bonnette (5-11, 195), right guard Chris Haislet (6-3, 270) and right tackle Luke Koepke (6-2, 210).

“Our O-line has meshed very, very well,” Barrett said. “They’ve done a great job. This is one of the biggest, most athletic lines we’ve had. Our line has really matured. We have some size and some skill on our offensive and defensive lines.”

Powers is the leader on the loaded Denver line.

“We trained really hard in the weight room this summer,” Powers said. “We’re all good buddies and it carries over to the football field. We communicate really well with each other.”

Denver also has a multi-talented quarterback in junior Tye Bradley. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Bradley has passed for 304 yards and also rushed for 118 this season.