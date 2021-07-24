DeJean, Norman deliver in Shrine Bowl

“The play we ran wasn’t even the one that was called,” Norman said with a laugh. “It was a play to the left side, but I told Cooper that the corner was pressing me. He said, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I’m running a go.’ He just launched it up and I went and got it.

“Cooper was outstanding. He’s kind of a quiet kid, but he really performs and makes the big plays out there on the field. He’s a great player.”

DeJean has been training at the University of Iowa in preparation for the fall season with the Hawkeyes and had not originally planned to play in the Shrine Bowl.

“I was just going to focus on football at Iowa, but I decided to come up and get one last high school game in. I’m glad I did – it was a lot of fun,” DeJean said. “It was very special, meeting the Shrine kids and talking to them and hearing their stories. I gained some great perspective this week. And it was awesome that we were playing for a great cause.”

The 6-foot-1 Norman, who plans to walk-on at Northern Iowa, had a blast Saturday.

“This has been one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “This was an amazing week. This was a great group of guys to play football with. I loved it.”