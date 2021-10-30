Decorah stuns top-ranked and defending champion North Scott

ELDRIDGE – Keenan Tyler threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Noah Storts with 26.5 seconds left as Decorah stunned top-ranked North Scott, 14-10, in a Class 4A playoff opener.

The Lancers led 10-0 after the first quarter, but Tyler found Joe Bockman for a 17-yard touchdown with 7:44 left in the game. Bockman then set up the game winning score with an interception.

Tyler passed for 123 yards and he rushed for 103 more on 26 carries.

Storts had 5 ½ tackles, including three for loss.

The Viking defense forced four North Scott turnovers. Tyler and Ryan Johanningmeier each recovered fumbles, while Tyler also had an interception.

The victory earned the Vikings a 238 mile trip to Winterset for a quarterfinal game next Friday.

Class 1A

SIGOURNEY-KEOTA 18, COLUMBUS 7: Colten Clarahan did a bit of everything on Friday night in the Cobras’ win over the Sailors in the Class 1A round of 16.

Clarahan threw for a touchdown, ran for one and blasted two long field goals to aid his team to victory.

Trailing 7-6 in the second quarter, Clarahan’s foot changed the game. He hit field goals of 41 yards and 52 yards with the ladder coming at the first half buzzer.

Clarahan ran for a 10-yard touchdown on the Cobras’ first play of the third quarter. His one passing touchdown was a 22-yard strike to Cade Streigle in the first quarter.

Waterloo Columbus’ sole touchdown was a 66-yard touchdown pass from Carter Gallagher to Caleb Holthaus in the second period.

Class A

GRUNDY CENTER 6, EARLHAM 0: Logan Knaack’s second quarter five-yard touchdown run was the only score of the game as the fourth-ranked Spartans advanced to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season.

Grundy Center held the Cardinals to just 151 yards and forced two turnovers, a Dayne Zinkula fumble recovery and a Knaack interception.

Zinkula led the Spartans with 75 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Grundy Center will host North Tama next Friday in a rematch of a Oct. 15 game won by the Spartans, 28-0.

NORTH TAMA 12, LYNNVILLE-SULLY 8: Gabe Kopriva passed for 232 yards and touchdowns to Devin McKinley and Michael Bell as the Redhawks overcame a halftime deficit to advance to the quarterfinal round.

North Tama (8-2) fell behind 8-0 in the second quarter when a Redhawk fumble was recovered by the Hawks’ Kyle Squires in the end zone.

Kopriva connected with McKinley on a four-yard pass late in the third quarter, and then with 5:41 left in the fourth found Bell for the go-ahead score on a 20-yard pitch and catch.

McKinley had 10 catches for 37 yards, while Bell hauled in six for 122.

North Tama held Lynnville-Sully to just 124 total yards.

Kopriva is now just 133 yards short of 3,000 for the season.

HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 26, NORTH BUTLER 7: The Hawks got 261 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries to beat the Bearcats, who finish the season 8-2.

WAPSIE VALLEY 7, NORTH LINN 6: Hunter Kane’s 65-yard yard touchdown run with less than a minute left in the second quarter and the ensuing successful point after touchdown proved to be the difference as the Warriors upset the second-ranked Lynx.

8-Player

KEE 42, TURKEY VALLEY 40: Dalton Dibert caught a 37-yard pass from Damon Weber with just more than a minute left to lift the Hawks past the seventh-ranked Trojans.

Weber passed for 259 yards and four scores, while Dibert had 15 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Turkey Valley was led by Marcus Herold who rushed for 206 yards and two scores.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0