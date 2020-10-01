Decorah puts its perfect record on the line against rival Waverly-Shell Rock

DECORAH — A few games into this season were all it took for Class 3A’s No. 8-ranked Decorah football team to find its swagger.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s youthful Go-Hawks (2-3) are looking to regroup after a pair of losses during challenging tests with defending state champion Western Dubuque and last week’s 35-0 loss to 5-1 West Delaware.
One of the Northeast Iowa Conference’s longest and most competitive football rivalries will renew at 7:30 Friday in Decorah.
“It’s become a rivalry through the decades,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Mark Hubbard said, addressing the history. “We respect them a ton and they do a great job. In saying that, our kids will be ready to go and I’m sure their kids will too.”
Decorah (5-0) is in the second year of a pistol offense with quarterback Briggs Duwe consistently flaked by a pair of running options. The Vikings have added run-pass option plays into the mix. Receivers are tweaking their routes on a weekly basis.
Duwe and his shifty target Joseph Bockman have connected 22 times for 408 yards and five touchdowns. In total, Duwe has passed for 739 yards and 10 scores versus two interceptions.
Decorah’s multi-dimensional running attack produced a pair of 100-yard rushers in Nicholas Einck and Brody Young during Friday’s 49-0 win over Charles City. Coach Patrick Trewin says his line is generating more movement and double teams to enhance its run game from following a 4-5 season in 2019.
After opening last year 0-3 against a trio of the state’s top teams, Decorah made key plays down the stretch to begin this season with one-point wins against nearby Waukon and Crestwood followed by a four-point victory that accounted for West Delaware’s lone loss.
“When you do it once, then all of a sudden you feel like you can do it again,” Trewin said. “One or two big plays out of a group of people, it’s like, ‘Hey we did this before, we can do it again sort of mentality.’
Waverly-Shell Rock started the year with a convincing 49-13 win over Crestwood, but was unable to match West Delaware’s physicality a week ago. Hubbard noted pad level in the trenches will be important this week.
The Go-Hawks’ offense has been led by a pair of sophomores in McCrae Hagarty (62 carries, 405 yards) and Asa Newsom (49 carries, 369 yards). Hagarty ended up starting towards the end of his freshman season, while Newsom is improving rapidly after missing a year of freshman football with a torn ACL.
“Both of those guys are just fun to coach,” Hubbard said. “They want to get better all the time.”
Jake Walker is another key player within a handful of sophomore starters. He was moved from the backfield to help on the line.
“We’ve played some really good competition this season,” Hubbard said. “We’re a young team and so when you go up against some competition like that always you learn a lot. Those are great opportunities for us to evaluate and get better.”
Trewin realizes youthful teams can become dangerous the later you play them in a season.
“Late in the year teams come together and they’re growing and developing,” Decorah’s coach noted. “As the year goes along, those younger teams will develop and that’s where I expect Waverly to be this Friday.”
With every team qualifying for the postseason this fall, Waverly-Shell Rock still has plenty to play for in addition to rivalry bragging rights.
“We need to come out of it healthy and we need it to be our best football game of the season Friday night,” Hubbard said. “That’s the way it should be every Friday night, but we need to play our best football against a really good Decorah team.
“I feel like our kids are ready to bounce back from the West Delaware game and they’re anxious to get out there and get that taste out of their mouth.”
