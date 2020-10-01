Decorah puts its perfect record on the line against rival Waverly-Shell Rock

After opening last year 0-3 against a trio of the state’s top teams, Decorah made key plays down the stretch to begin this season with one-point wins against nearby Waukon and Crestwood followed by a four-point victory that accounted for West Delaware’s lone loss.

“When you do it once, then all of a sudden you feel like you can do it again,” Trewin said. “One or two big plays out of a group of people, it’s like, ‘Hey we did this before, we can do it again sort of mentality.’

Waverly-Shell Rock started the year with a convincing 49-13 win over Crestwood, but was unable to match West Delaware’s physicality a week ago. Hubbard noted pad level in the trenches will be important this week.

The Go-Hawks’ offense has been led by a pair of sophomores in McCrae Hagarty (62 carries, 405 yards) and Asa Newsom (49 carries, 369 yards). Hagarty ended up starting towards the end of his freshman season, while Newsom is improving rapidly after missing a year of freshman football with a torn ACL.

“Both of those guys are just fun to coach,” Hubbard said. “They want to get better all the time.”

Jake Walker is another key player within a handful of sophomore starters. He was moved from the backfield to help on the line.