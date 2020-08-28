Columbus shuts out Hudson

“I knew the defensive side of the ball was going to be one of our strengths this year that we were going to have to lean on, and we had a lot of guys step up,” Schmit said. “Our main objective is to stop the run. We want teams to throw the ball. With discipline and gap integrity -- doing your job where you’re supposed to be every snap -- our defense played almost as good as you can play.”

Columbus’ running back tandem of Joe Dunlay and Josh Heine was kept in check by a strong Hudson front that forced Gallagher to work plays with his feet and arm on the edge.

“You’ve got to give Hudson credit,” Schmit said. “Their front seven, with (Tony) Trivino, (Blake) Johnson and (Carter) Swope, that’s probably one of the best fronts we’ll see all year. We knew coming in we were going to have to get movement.”

After Gallagher’s first three passes missed their target, he completed six of the next nine to close the opening half. That included a 28-yard connection to Feldmann off a rollout, and later a 35-yard touchdown pass to Feldmann on a well-executed, fourth-and-eight rub route over the middle.

This marks the first season playing on the offensive end for Feldmann, whom Gallagher mentioned afterwards has become a key target out of the slot.