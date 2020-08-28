Columbus shuts out Hudson

WATERLOO -- Excelling throughout Friday night’s season-opener, Waterloo Columbus showcased the potential for a special fall.
The Sailors’ defense dominated the line of scrimmage and recorded three interceptions in the first half. Columbus quarterback Carter Gallagher unveiled an all-state caliber arm, decision making and the mobility to cause havoc.
It all added up to a 29-0 win over Hudson at T.J. McLaughlin Field.
Gallagher passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards and two more scores to lead the Sailors’ offense. Wide receivers Caden Hartz (four catches, 142 yards) and Alex Feldmann (two catches, 63 yards) were reliable targets.
“He’s a kid that you can coach hard, but when he plays like that you don’t have to coach him that hard,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said, assessing the play of his junior returning starting quarterback.
While Columbus’ offense hit enough big plays for separation, it was the Sailors’ defense that set the tone for this victory.
Feldmann intercepted two passes and Joe Dunlay returned the game’s first pick to the Hudson red zone to set up an opening score from Gallagher on a fake handoff and 19-yard run after turning the corner on the far sideline.
Columbus freshman Mason Knipp established residency in Hudson’s backfield with multiple tackles for loss. The Pirates were held to five first downs and didn’t complete a pass. A Hudson team built to run managed just 52 yards on 35 carries.
“I knew the defensive side of the ball was going to be one of our strengths this year that we were going to have to lean on, and we had a lot of guys step up,” Schmit said. “Our main objective is to stop the run. We want teams to throw the ball. With discipline and gap integrity -- doing your job where you’re supposed to be every snap -- our defense played almost as good as you can play.”
Columbus’ running back tandem of Joe Dunlay and Josh Heine was kept in check by a strong Hudson front that forced Gallagher to work plays with his feet and arm on the edge.
“You’ve got to give Hudson credit,” Schmit said. “Their front seven, with (Tony) Trivino, (Blake) Johnson and (Carter) Swope, that’s probably one of the best fronts we’ll see all year. We knew coming in we were going to have to get movement.”
After Gallagher’s first three passes missed their target, he completed six of the next nine to close the opening half. That included a 28-yard connection to Feldmann off a rollout, and later a 35-yard touchdown pass to Feldmann on a well-executed, fourth-and-eight rub route over the middle.
This marks the first season playing on the offensive end for Feldmann, whom Gallagher mentioned afterwards has become a key target out of the slot.
“It was definitely something we worked on throughout the week,” Schmit said, recalling the fourth-down TD. “There’s nothing better than when you see it executed in practice and you come out on Friday and the guys execute it to that level.”
The Sailors’ junior quarterback also revealed poise when he found Hartz on a 43-yard deep ball with a defender barreling down on him for a big hit. That connection led to a 24-yard Ben Trost field goal.
Columbus went up 22-0 prior to halftime on a quick 40-yard touchdown strike from Gallagher to Hartz -- a connection that was first established in grade school.
“He looked down the barrel a couple times, got popped, and still delivered the ball on the money,” Schmit said. “Guys see that and they want to do whatever they can to elevate their game to that level.”
While Hudson struggled to establish anything through the air with receiver drops further complicating matters, Columbus continued to click into the second half.
Gallagher pump-faked and found Hartz for a 52-yard pass play to the Pirates' 4 before, before scrambling 6 yards for a touchdown on fourth down. Schmit challenged his receiving corps after a disappointing scrimmage on Friday, and they stepped up on this night.
“Last year we looked inside a lot so they just doubled them,” Gallagher said. “Now we have options everywhere. That helps.”
One week into the season, Columbus is right where it wants to be.
“It was pretty good, but we’ve got to keep bringing it every week,” Gallagher said. “We lost to Williamsburg last year (in the playoff opener). Nobody wants that to happen again. We’re pushing it every day.”
