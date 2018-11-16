CEDAR FALLS -- The momentum switched on and off for top-ranked Dike-New Hartford like a toddler who just learned how to flip a light switch.
One instant Friday, the Wolverines had it and a lead in the fourth quarter of their Class 1A state football championship game against West Sioux of Hawarden at the UNI-Dome.
The next moment, the lead and a victory were snatched away from D-NH as the Falcons (12-1) scored 21 unanswered points over the final 8 minutes, 55 seconds to capture a 52-38 victory.
"Big games like this there are a lot of ups and downs," said D-NH quarterback Drew Sonnenberg, who threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns. "Whoever makes more plays usually has the better outcome and they made big plays, were the better team today, and the better team won."
Seeking the school's first state title since 1981, the Wolverines (12-1) had to settle for their fifth state runner-up finish.
"We left it all out on the field and that is all you can ask for," D-NH head coach Don Betts said. "I'm so proud of the effort. We talked about effort all week long, and execution. We were a little short on the execution, but we had nothing left in our effort."
After an entertaining first half, the finish was thrilling.
It started in the third quarter when West Sioux held the Wolverines to 13 total yards while racking up 165 of its own and turning a halftime deficit into an eight-point lead.
But D-NH stayed in the fight and then got the big play it needed to spark a rally.
A great punt return by Cade Fuller into Falcon territory eventually led to a 32-yard touchdown pass from Sonnenberg to Parker Kiewiet. A Sonnenberg two-point conversion pass tied it with 9:14 to go.
Just 19 seconds later, the Wolverines jumped in front. Nathan Graves forced and Noah Epley recovered a Falcon fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and two plays later Cade Bennett scored on a two-yard run for a 38-31 lead.
"Betts just told us to work together and good things will happen," said Fuller, who had four catches for 107 yards.
In the end, the Wolverines simply couldn't contain West Sioux quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who threw a state championship game-record five touchdown passes while also throwing for a record 391 yards.
Facing a third-and-five after D-NH's go-ahead score, Dekkers hit Kade Lynott for a 56-yard score to tie it.
D-NH had a chance to retake the lead as another Fuller punt return set up the Wolverines at the Falcon 39-yard line. But on a fourth-and-three play from the 32, Sonnenberg was hit from behind while throwing and was picked off by Chase Koopmans.
Dekkers went 15 yards on a designed quarterback run, and then with the Wolverines scrambling to get into defensive position, he hit Lynott for a 48-yard score with 2:03 left which proved to be the game-winner.
D-NH fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, the Falcons recovered, and Dekkers scored on a third-and-15 scramble of 25 yards to cap the scoring.
"I thought I would be sad, but I'm just proud of my guys, proud of what we did this season," Fuller said.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Dekkers rushed for 120 yards in addition to his 391 passing yards.
"They had a quarterback with a big arm and he was hard to bring down," Wolverines defensive tackle Owen Goos said. "They ran him more than usual, which caught us off guard, and they have some really good wide receivers.
"We just really didn't execute tackling-wise and that hurt us."
"This group of seniors was unmatched," added Sonnenberg. "I've never been with a group of guys like this. It is a tough ending, but I'm glad for the ride, glad it happened."
The opening half was back and forth as D-NH led, 23-17.
Sonnenberg completed his first six passes, three of them for touchdowns.
After West Sioux drove deep inside Wolverine territory to open the game, D-NH linebacker Graves picked off a bobbled pass and one play later, Sonnenberg hit Fuller for a 70-yard touchdown on the Wolverines' first play of the game.
Sonnenberg added touchdown passes of 43 and 52 to Kiewiet, who finished with five catches for 140 yards and the three scores.
A 42-yard field goal by Isaac Jorgensen, who saw an earlier 50-yard attempt clang off the left upright, gave D-NH a 23-10 lead before the Falcons scored with 1:20 left to halftime on a five-yard pass from Dekkers to Lynott.
"We prided ourselves all year on coming out strong," Sonnenberg said. "You come out strong and it puts pressure on your opponents. You try to maintain that strong start, and we just didn't do it."
