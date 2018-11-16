CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls backed West Des Moines Dowling's football team to the ropes, entertaining a sea of hometown fans that flooded the UNI-Dome with red.
The giants of Class 4A football, however, refused to be slayed.
Dowling took advantage of a special teams miscue and stymied Cedar Falls' offense down the stretch, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns Friday night to secure a sixth consecutive championship with a 22-16 come-from-behind victory.
"This team has displayed an awful lot of heart," said Dowling's Tom Wilson, who started coaching at Dike-New Hartford before guiding the Maroons to seven titles this past decade.
Wilson's team opened this season 2-2, but found another gear in the playoffs. Dowling avenged a loss to top-ranked rival West Des Moines Valley, 31-9, before overcoming a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Bettendorf in four overtimes and rallying from down 16-7 in the fourth quarter of this game.
Cedar Falls (12-1) has now finished runner-up four times since its lone 1986 championship season. This marked the program's first title game appearance since 2008.
"We came out good, had a few mistakes here and there, but it's a team game," Cedar Falls senior linebacker Jack Campbell said, through the strained voice of a leader. "Everything falls back on the team. I'm so proud of my guys. We played our hearts out. ... It's going to be a tough one to swallow, but you've got to move on."
Campbell's 14 tackles led a Cedar Falls defense that shut down Dowling through the better part of three quarters. Outside linebacker Tate Johnson added six tackles and an interception.
The lone hiccups prior to the fourth quarter were a pair of back-to-back pass plays that allowed Dowling to cut its deficit to 13-7, 45 seconds prior to halftime. Quarterback Zach Watters found Collin Cook for a 46-yard gain before dropping a dime to Jack Lyman in the end zone from 35 yards out.
The turning point came when a fourth-quarter long snap sailed over the head of Cedar Falls punter Cael Loecher, and Dowling took over on the Tigers' 14. Two plays later, running back Teagan Johnson scored from nine yards out. Johnson -- who replaced injured 2,000-yard rusher Jayson Murray in the second quarter -- added a go-ahead touchdown from two yards out that completed a seven-play, 42-yard drive with 3:58 remaining.
Indeed, it was a major swing.
Cedar Falls opened the second half with a 6-minute, 29-second march of 65 yards that resulted in Matthew Cook's third field goal. The Tigers' offense, however, was unable to generate a first down over its final five drives. A botched punt attempt by Dowling provided one last gasp with the ball on the Maroons' 40 late. Loecher was picked off by Connor Jackman while under pressure one play later and Dowling ran out the clock.
"Matthew Cook had a heck a season," Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said of his kicker, who made field goals of 31, 41 and 32 yards. "But when you get your opportunities, you've got to capitalize. At times we didn't do that. I thought our defense was fantastic the majority of the night. They fought hard. I'm proud of this team and everything they've done."
Dowling shaded Cedar Falls' big-play receiver Logan Wolf with a safety throughout this game, but the Tigers gouged the Maroons early behind a blocking scheme that produced three consecutive scoring drives to open the contest. Sam Gary led Cedar Falls with 96 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Loecher ran for 53 on 10 attempts, but was held to three completions for 23 passing yards in the second half.
"Logan Wolf is a mismatch for probably anybody in Iowa high school football," Wilson said. "We had to devote a safety, so we were a guy short in the box. Really we just had to get used to our gaps and do a great job at the line of scrimmage. I thought their offensive front was good. We just got used to the speed and what they were trying to do to us."
Watters led Dowling with 131 passing yards. The Maroons took 35 carries to generate 107 rushing yards with Campbell often keeping gains to a minimum.
"When I was at Dike-New Hartford, I coached against (Aplington-Parkersburg's) Aaron Kampman," Wilson said. "We blocked him one time that night. I thought Campbell was on that level. He's as good as I've seen in the state of Iowa."
It took a dynasty to hand this unified Cedar Falls team its first loss. The Tigers all decided to dye their hair blonde after a quarterfinal win over Waukee, and solidarity continued through the season's final game. Character was the word Remmert used afterward to describe his team.
"I love everyone on this team," said Gary, who recovered from injury to still complete a 1,000-yard rushing season. "It was hard for me to watch. I'm a crazy competitor. I love to play. I love to compete. I just had to be mentally strong and try to get back for my brothers on the football field."
Added Loecher, a junior quarterback, "This is a senior-led team. I'm just so thankful I got to be a Tiger and be a part of this team. Any time anybody had a bad play, there was somebody right behind you telling you to pick it up. Never any doubts on this team. Always positive thoughts."
