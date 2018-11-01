No. 7 Waukee (8-2) at
No. 2 Cedar Falls (10-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Waukee, Scott Carlson. Cedar Falls, Brad Remmert.
- Postseason history: Waukee is making its 12th consecutive playoff appearance. The Warriors last reached the semifinal round in 2014. Cedar Falls is in for the 29th time, and has qualified in consecutive years after missing the 2016 playoffs. The Tigers made championship game appearances in 2005 and 2008, and won their lone state title in 1986. Their most recent semifinal appearance came in 2012.
- Opening statements: Waukee defeated Urbandale, 42-22, while Cedar Falls dominated Indianola, 48-14.
- Quick slants: The two teams have a common opponent in Indianola. Waukee defeated the Indians, 42-14, in Week 8. ... Waukee is battle-tested. The Warriors have played three teams that are alive in the quarterfinal round, including a one-point loss to No. 1 West Des Moines Valley and a one-point win over No. 8 Johnston. Balance defines Waukee's offense. Dual-threat quarterback Mitch Randall has thrown for 1,847 yards and 21 TDs versus five interceptions. Randall has rushed for 921 yards (7.1 per carry) and nine scores. Alex Lindquist adds 756 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns. Zach Eaton (683 yards, seven touchdowns) and Sam O'Dell (682 yards, seven touchdowns) lead the receiving corps. ... Cedar Falls showcased its depth during last week's win over Indianola. Wide receiver Logan Wolf filled in on two scoring drives for injured QB Cael Loecher at the end of the first half. Loecher was accurate during his return in the second half, and passed for 231 yards. Wolf ranks second in 4A with 987 receiving yards and leads the class with 18 receiving touchdowns. Loecher is a 65 percent passer with 25 touchdowns versus one interception. Sam Gary has rushed for 646 yards at 4.9 per carry. Cedar Falls' defense ranks third in 4A with 17 interceptions.
