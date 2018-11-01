No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (10-0)
at No. 7 Interstate 35 (10-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Dike-New Hartford, Don Betts. Interstate 35, Mike Stuart
- Opening statements: Dike-New Hartford beat South Hamilton, 42-8. Interstate 35 def. Mount Ayr, 35-0
- Postseason history: Dike-New Hartford is in the playoffs for a ninth consecutive year and 34th season overall. The Wolverines have finished runner-up four times, most recently in 2010. Interstate 35 is in the playoffs for the seventh time and last week's first-round win was just the second playoff win in Roadrunner history.
- Quick slants: For the first time in five weeks, the Wolverines were held under 50 points in their first-round victory over South Hamilton. Running back Cade Bennett has now rushed for 1,445 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Quarterback Drew Sonnenberg has thrown for 1,277 yards and 15 scores. ... I-35 quarterback Joey Bregar has completed 64.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,284 yards and 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 304 yards and six scores. Running back Mason Cassady has rushed for 1,377 yards and 18 scores, while 6-foot-4, 222-pound end Richie Griglione has caught 57 passes for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns. In their first-round win, the Roadrunners got 195 yards passing and 42 rushing from Bregar, while Griglione had nine catches for 139 yards and two scores. Cassady rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
