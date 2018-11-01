Try 1 month for 99¢
Hudson logo

Highland (8-2) at

No. 1 Hudson (9-0)

  • When: Friday, 7 p.m.
  • Head coaches: Highland, Joe Donovan, Scott Morel. Hudson, Justin Brekke
  • Postseason history: Highland is in the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Hudson is in for the 10th consecutive year and 18th time overall. The Pirates finished second last year, and won state titles in 1975 and '94.
  • Opening statements: Highland avenged a previous loss to No. 7 Durant with a 14-13 win, while Hudson defeated Lynnville-Sully, 44-22.
  • Quick slants: Hudson has allowed over 20 points in its last four victories, but continues to outscore its opposition. Running back Christian Seres ranks fifth in Class A with 1,532 yards and 24 touchdowns. Quarterback Jacob Murray has thrown for 923 yards and 12 touchdowns versus four interceptions. Ethan Fulcher has rushed for 568 yards, and is the team's leading receiver with another 231 yards. Fulcher's 86.5 tackles, 13 for loss, lead the Pirates defense. ... Quarterback Troy Lasek does it all for Highland. He has passed for 979 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,178 yards and 16 scores. Lasek also leads his team's defense with six interceptions. Brady Hahn is the top tackler with 79.5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments