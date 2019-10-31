WATERLOO — The talent was apparent when the current senior class was in middle school.
The question for Waterloo Columbus head coach Brad Schmit was whether that group would be committed and put in the time to bring out their full potential.
Both of those boxes have been checked and the fifth-ranked Sailors (8-1) will make their first appearance in the Class 2A state playoffs since 2010 Friday when they travel to face unranked Williamsburg in a first-round game.
“They ran through teams in the seventh and eighth grade,” Schmit recalled. “It was a competitive group and we had this year pegged for a while now. The question was, would they put in the time or be as committed as you want them to be.”
Eleven seniors will dress for Columbus Friday, and there are a bunch of headliners like Ray Seidel, Kobe Nobis, Cannon Butler, Caleb Vesely and Ben Sinnott.
But the other six seniors have been just as important.
“There have been certain kids who aren’t always in the boxscore that are glue guys, kids like Aidan Schmitz, Bradin Cole, Cody Hellman, Ben Dalrymple, Jordan Newton and Mitchell Carpenter,” Schmit said. “Without those guys, the kids you read about in the paper never would’ve produced the way they have.”
Schmit added the long absence from the playoffs makes this trip all that more special, saying when your team is playing in November it brings out school spirit and makes guys fly around a practice that buzzes.
“It is something you can’t replicate any other time,” Schmit said. “I’ve coached as an assistant in a few of these games, and obviously I’ve played in a few when I was in school. To see these kids get to do what so many want to experience ... I’m reliving it myself and it is pretty awesome.”
The Sailors say Williamsburg will be a huge challenge. The Raiders are battle tested, having faced three ranked teams in non-conference play that saw Williamsburg start the season 1-3.
When the Raiders hit district play, they rolled.
“Williamsburg is synonymous with winning for as long as I can remember,” Schmit said. “They are athletic. They are big up front and have some real good skill position kids.”
As for the Sailors, it’s about fundamentals and execution.
“We’ve got to block on offense. We’ve got to establish the run, run to the ball and tackle on defense, just execute assignments at a high level,” Schmit said. “Williamsburg is a tough team, but we are pretty tough, too. We’ve got to go out and prepare at a high level and if you do that you are going to go out and perform at a high level.
“That has been our motto all year and we have to continue what we have been doing and put all the chips on the table this Friday.”
