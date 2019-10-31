CEDAR FALLS — Run it back.
Friday’s Class 4A playoff opener between No. 2 Cedar Falls (9-0) and Dubuque Senior (5-4) may be as close to an instant rematch as can be found in high school football.
Cedar Falls is two weeks removed from a 33-10 district road win at Senior. Now, the Rams will make the trip to the UNI-Dome at 7 p.m. Friday and attempt to secure a major upset.
“We were just discussing as a staff, I don’t think we’ve had such a quick turnaround to play a team that we can remember,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said.
Senior entered its previous meeting against Cedar Falls with wins in five of its last six games — a three-point loss to district runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie the lone setback of that stretch. Special teams standout Bryce Albaugh used his game-changing ability to help the Tigers jump on Senior early.
Albaugh ran the opening kick back for a touchdown during a 21-0 first-quarter before Senior played the Tigers fairly even through the remainder of the game.
Beyond his ability to flip field position with returns, Albaugh’s leg may be Cedar Falls’ secret weapon. The kicker has booted 42 of 59 kickoffs for touchbacks and is virtually automatic with conversions on 44 of 45 PATs.
“A lot of times we’re going to start on the 20-yard line with our defense, and it’s tough in high school to drive 80 yards consistently,” Remmert said.
Offensively, CF running back Ryan Ostrich has emerged as a dynamic force with more than 190 yards and multiple touchdowns in three of the Tigers’ last four games. Ostrich’s most recent contest was a 222-yard, four-touchdown masterpiece during a 56-42 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
“Ryan is very, very quick,” Remmert said. “Our line has gotten better with our scheme. The nice thing with Ryan is he doesn’t need a big, huge opening to get through. He can put his foot in the ground and get north and south.”
The Tigers’ coach noted it will be important for quarterback Cael Loecher to get into an early rhythm. Loecher was held to 61 yards passing with completions on just 9 of 19 throws against Senior, before taking a major step forward with 303 passing yards and four touchdowns against Prairie.
Senior nearly missed out on a playoff spot after dropping its regular-season finale to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 24-10. The Rams feature a balanced offense headlined by Kendrick Watkins-Hogue’s 1,018 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Running back Cain McWilliams has run for 998 yards and eight scores with 141 rushing yards in his most recent game.
As for the near-instant rematch, expect a few adjustments from each coaching staff.
“The fun part of coaching is that everybody is going to look at things and make a little twist and wrinkle here off the things that got you here,” Remmert said.
