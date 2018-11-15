CEDAR FALLS -- One of the most successful seasons by a wide receiver in Iowa high school football history nearly didn't happen.
Logan Wolf took Cedar Falls' season-opening snaps against Ames from the quarterback position. He completed all four of his passes before varsity newcomer Cael Loecher stepped in, and sparks started flying.
Loecher found Wolf for three touchdowns that initial game. That electric connection has produced Cedar Falls touchdowns all but one week.
"I didn't know if Cael was going to step up or how it was going to work," Wolf admitted. "Having him step up was monumental for us this season and our success. ... Our coaches put me in the best positions to make plays."
Led by multiple touchdown catches from Wolf in eight games, Cedar Falls (12-0) has earned a shot at five-time defending state champion West Des Moines Dowling (10-2) in the Class 4A title game 7 p.m. Friday inside the UNI-Dome. A University of Northern Iowa football commit, Wolf enters his high school finale one receiving touchdown shy of the state record 23 set by Ar-We-Va's Tyler Tyron in 1992.
Consistently demonstrating an ability to make big plays in space, Wolf has also broke three punt returns for touchdowns and averages 19 yards per kickoff return.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert saw that game-changing ability initially surface last season when Wolf took nine of his 22 receptions in for touchdowns. Wolf is just 80 receiving yards shy of James Harrington's career school record 1,746 receiving yards, while Loecher's 29 touchdowns are tied for the most thrown by a Tigers QB.
"He's just such a weapon," Remmert said, addressing Wolf's impact. "Any point in time we can throw a short pass to him, and he can turn a short slant into a 97-yard touchdown. He's made the teammates around him better, the receiving corps better. Cael has continued to improve from the quarterback spot, and part of that is the relationship and on-field chemistry that they've developed."
Wolf is quick to acknowledge his success has been part of a collaborative effort. Running back Sam Gary has recovered from injury and is 18 yards shy of a second 1,000-yard rushing season.
"When our line is doing their job and Sam is getting through holes and finding ways to break things off, it opens things up for me," Wolf said. "If I get a deep ball and Cael throws a great pass, it opens the run game even more. It's just a vicious cycle that continues to roll when we start going."
Logan follows in the footsteps of his father, Paul Wolf, a 1990 Cedar Falls graduate who played linebacker for Terry Allen's UNI teams. The eldest of three boys, Logan has been chasing trophies and testing himself since childhood.
"With my dad being an athlete, I've always wanted to be an athlete," Logan said. "Just being competitive in everything I've done since I was a little kid, I've always wanted to win. I don't like to lose. That's always been in me."
Paul says him and his wife, Stacy, have always encouraged Logan and his younger brothers, Landon and Leyton, to be leaders and compete at their highest level.
"The running joke is that he's always better than me," Paul said, addressing Logan's football ability. "That's easy to see because it's true, but I'll never tell him that. He always competes with his brothers. There's always something going on at our house. It's like a circus sometimes."
Paul Wolf joins Brad and Chad Remmert as former high school and college teammates on this Cedar Falls coaching staff. Fellow assistant Ken Kolthoff played in the Tigers' 1982 title game while Jeremiah Longnecker quarterbacked the school to its only state championship in 1986.
"They're tremendous coaches and I thank Coach (Brad) Remmert for giving me the opportunity to coach when I'm available," said Paul Wolf, who coaches a secondary position group that has recorded 18 interceptions this season. "It's been awesome having Logan come through at the same time. It's been a special opportunity for me and my family."
Friday's game will mark Cedar Falls' first finals appearance without Hall of Fame coach Pat Mitchell on the sideline. Mitchell's teams reached five championship games, most recently 2008, with Remmert joining him as a co-head coach for the last three.
"It's big for our program to be back in the semifinals and into the finals now," Remmert said. "It's not easy to do and our kids worked their tails off to get here."
Big games like this are becoming common for Cedar Falls. Logan Wolf, Jack Campbell, Jackson Frericks, Tate Johnson and Sam Gary are all key football contributors who were members of the school's first basketball state title team last winter.
"The families are excited, but the kids are the ones that put in the work," Paul Wolf said. "They're in the weight room at 6 a.m. in the summer.
"All the time that the kids have put in and sacrificed, now it comes down to just being ready to play. And the great thing is they have an opportunity to play for a championship."
