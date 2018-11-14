CEDAR FALLS — It was the type of play that exemplified Hudson’s football team.
With the Pirates clinging to a touchdown lead and just over 2 minutes remaining in last week’s state semifinal, West Hancock quarterback Brayden Leerar rushed for the yard he needed to pick up a key first down before Hudson’s Aiden Larson recorded a game-saving takeaway. The determined 5-foot-8, 178-pound junior stood Leerar up on the Hudson 2-yard line, grabbed the football and rolled out of it with his second fumble recovery of the game.
In total, Hudson’s defense recovered four fumbles against the rushing-dominant Eagles to book a return trip into the Class A state final.
“It’s a great quality we’ve had this year,” Hudson coach Justin Brekke said. “A feather in our hat. Never stop fighting, don’t give up.”
The Associated Press poll’s No. 1-ranked Hudson (12-0) will face fellow unbeaten and No. 2 AHSTW of Avoca (12-0) for Class A’s title at 1:30 p.m. Thursday inside the UNI-Dome, a 10-mile drive north on Hudson Road.
“The fans show up,” Brekke said. “They’re using their vacation time at work and they’re loud, extremely supportive and they definitely have our back.”
Hudson’s resilience and drive was revealed this season during a pair of key district road tests. The Pirates beat North Tama in overtime and came from behind to secure a 24-20 win at Wapsie Valley.
“These guys played together really well all season,” Brekke said. “It took us a while to gel, but whoever is on the field, we’ve had a ton of combinations of different units, everyone has played hard. That’s something that you can always say about these guys is they played hard through it all.”
AHSTW has strung together 12 consecutive wins since finishing last year with back-to-back losses after an 8-0 start. The Vikings are outscoring opponents on average 40.75-11.66.
AHSTW quarterback Blake Osbahr has thrown for 2,203 yards and 30 touchdowns versus five interceptions to lead an offense that has been held under 30 points just once this season. Drake Partridge is his top target with 1,113 yards and 16 scores on 40 catches. Korbin Martin and Brayton Tuma each have more than 20 receptions. Running back Gabe Pauley is a 1,710-yard rusher with 27 touchdowns and an average of 7.6 yards per carry.
“They totally define balance,” Brekke said. “They’ve got an excellent receiver, but then there’s guys right down the line. ... They can throw the ball all over the place and then they’ve got a good running back, just like us.”
Hudson’s senior running back Christian Seres enters his final game with 1,914 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns after rushing for 1,947 and 29 scores a season ago. The Pirates have complemented their feature back with a capable passing attack. Senior quarterback Jacob Murray threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns with Ethan Fulcher catching five passes for 116 yards and a score during last week’s semifinal victory.
“Jacob put the ball on the money,” Brekke said. “We knew it was something that we had to do because we were out-sized a little bit up front. He was called out and he met the challenge.”
After seeing a perfect record evaporate with a 35-14 loss to West Sioux in last year’s championship game, this year’s Pirates are ready to make the most of their return trip to the Class A final.
“Last year we were just incredibly proud of our guys no matter which way we finished it,” Brekke said. “We got beat by a better team that day and there’s no doubt about it. This week, you’ve got to treat it like another game. We’ve got to go out and play our best.
“This is your last shot, this is it and you can’t hold anything back.”
