 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class 1A, District 4: Columbus has firepower to challenge defending district champ Osage
0 comments
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 4

Class 1A, District 4: Columbus has firepower to challenge defending district champ Osage

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Brad Schmit has seen Waterloo Columbus stack a pair of successful seasons together.

The Sailors make the move from Class 2A to 1A this fall, and Schmit has no plans on taking a step back.

When Columbus won seven games in 2018, it matched the school’s win total from the previous seven seasons combined. The Sailors finished last year 8-2 with losses to Class 2A semifinalist Williamsburg and state runner-up Waukon.

“A solid foundation has been laid over the past few seasons,” Schmit said. “Guys that were young that saw the success of the last groups, they know how business rolls.

“It’s the type of deal where you’ve got to come in every day and practice hard. We talk about taking pride in preparation and if you do that throughout the week, we’ll live with the results.”

Osage, Denver, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Jesup and Central Springs are the new challengers for the Sailors within Class 1A, District 4.

“Dropping down a class, obviously that was out of our control, but I like where we’re at,” Schmit said. “The brand of football we’ve played the last two years, that’s what we’re going to continue to do. We’re going to play good defense, good special teams. We’re going to run the football and do our job.”

Columbus will look towards a new wave of playmakers after the graduation of 1,400-yard rusher Ray Seidel and tight end Ben Sinnott, who made a team-high 40 receptions with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Quarterback Carter Gallagher and linebacker Dallas Westhoff return as key leaders following breakthrough sophomore seasons for the Sailors.

Osage recovered from a 0-4 start to go undefeated in this district a season ago. The Green Devils return the weapons capable of contending for another title.

Quarterback Colin Muller enters his senior season after leading a potent Osage aerial attack with 2,123 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019. Spencer Mooberry will be the featured running back. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry last season in addition to leading the team with 36 receptions for 630 yards and six touchdowns.

Linebacker Briar Wagner ranked among the Green Devils’ defensive leaders with 54.5 tackles.

While first year head coach Torian Wolf notes his team has holes to fill on the lines, he has plenty of speed and athletes that will make plays in space.

“We have a lot of skill guys returning with a tradition of winning the district,” Wolf noted. “We have our sights set on making a state title run and it starts with winning the district.”

At Denver, the Cyclones return depth at wide receiver, running back and in the defensive backfield from a team that completed a 5-4 winning season in 2019. Starting quarterback Isaac Besh returns along with Braeden Powers, who averaged 5.7 yards on 65 carries and was one of the team’s leading tacklers as a sophomore.

Osage handed Denver its lone district loss by a 24-7 margin last season.

“We have a touch non-district schedule and an extremely challenging district schedule this year,” Denver coach Rhett Barrett noted. “Team goal is to qualify for the state playoffs (third round), get back to the dome and play every game like it is your last game in a Cyclone football uniform.”

Elsewhere in the district, Sumner-Fredericksburg returns eight starters from a 3-6 team. Head coach Jacob Coyle enters his second season at the helm.

“We have a very close group of young men with a lot of experience,” Coyle noted.

Jesup also finished 3-6 last season and returns nine key contributors.

“We have some depth in our skill positions, great team depth and experience on our offensive line,” Jesup coach Tim Sauer noted.

Central Springs is searching for a bounce-back season after a 6-3 2018 fizzled to 3-6 in 2019.

Players to Watch

  • Dallas Westhoff, Columbus: Finished with 94 tackles, including seven for loss in 2019. The linebacker will be a key two-way weapon with reps at the fullback position.
  • Colin Muller, Osage: The Green Devils quarterback threw for 2,123 yards and 24 touchdowns within a potent passing attack.
  • Nathan Zupke, Sumner-Fredericksburg: Finished last season with six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and 60.5 tackles for the Cougars’ defense.
  • Brodie Kresser, Jesup: Among quarterback Jase Pilcher’s top targets with 31 catches for 490 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished with 50 tackles and six interceptions on defense.
  • Carter Gallagher, Columbus: Passed for 1,318 yards and 18 touchdowns versus six interceptions as a sophomore.

2020 schedule

Aug. 28 -- Hudson at Columbus, North Linn at Jesup, Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg, St. Ansgar at Osage, Wapsie Valley at Denver, Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs.

Sept. 4 -- Columbus at Vinton-Shellsburg, Jesup at Hudson, Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Fayette Valley, Osage at Clear Lake, South Hardin at Denver, Central Springs at North Butler.

Sept. 11 -- Columbus at Osage, Jesup at Central Springs, Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Sept. 18 -- Columbus at Central Springs, Denver at Jesup, Sumner-Fredericksburg at Osage.

Sept. 25 -- Sumner-Fredericksburg at Columbus, Osage at Jesup, Central Springs at Denver.

Oct. 2 -- Jesup at Columbus, Central Springs at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Denver at Osage.

Oct. 9 -- Columbus at Denver, Jesup at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Osage at Central Springs.

Capsules

Central Springs Panthers

  • HEAD COACH: Bill Shafer
  • 2019 RECORD: 3-6
  • DID YOU KNOW? Central Springs made its lone postseason trip in 2015. The Panthers were defeated by Dike-New Hartford in that playoff opener.

Columbus Sailors

  • HEAD COACH: Brad Schmit
  • 2019 RECORD: 8-2
  • DID YOU KNOW? Columbus graduates its top two rushers and top four receivers from 2019. The Sailors are searching for their first playoff win since 2010.

Denver Cyclones

  • HEAD COACH: Rhett Barrett
  • 2019 RECORD: 5-4
  • DID YOU KNOW? Denver reached the UNI-Dome with semifinal runs in 2014-2016. The Cyclones’ most recent playoff appearance came in 2017.

Jesup J-Hawks

  • HEAD COACH: Tim Sauer
  • 2019 RECORD: 3-6
  • DID YOU KNOW? Jesup has never won a postseason football game. The J-Hawks’ most recently qualified for the 2015 playoffs.

Osage Green Devils

  • HEAD COACH: Torian Wolf
  • 2019 RECORD: 5-5
  • DID YOU KNOW? Osage hasn’t lost a district game since making the move to Class 1A in 2018.

Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars

  • HEAD COACH: Jacob Coyle
  • 2019 RECORD: 3-6
  • DID YOU KNOW? Sumner-Fredericksburg has made eight postseason appearances since consolidation, most recently in 2018.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News