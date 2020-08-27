Class 1A, District 4: Columbus has firepower to challenge defending district champ Osage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Brad Schmit has seen Waterloo Columbus stack a pair of successful seasons together.

The Sailors make the move from Class 2A to 1A this fall, and Schmit has no plans on taking a step back.

When Columbus won seven games in 2018, it matched the school’s win total from the previous seven seasons combined. The Sailors finished last year 8-2 with losses to Class 2A semifinalist Williamsburg and state runner-up Waukon.

“A solid foundation has been laid over the past few seasons,” Schmit said. “Guys that were young that saw the success of the last groups, they know how business rolls.

“It’s the type of deal where you’ve got to come in every day and practice hard. We talk about taking pride in preparation and if you do that throughout the week, we’ll live with the results.”

Osage, Denver, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Jesup and Central Springs are the new challengers for the Sailors within Class 1A, District 4.