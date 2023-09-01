DUNKERTON – In one of four area 8-man football games played Thursday, this one between a pair of unbeaten teams, Clarksville rolled past Dunkerton.

The Indians got early momentum from a kickoff return of more than 60 yards by MaKade Bloker for a touchdown against the Raiders and they never let up.

“It’s a hard-fought battle,” Clarksville coach Darren Bohlen said about his team’s 44-22 victory. “Dunkerton played hard. It was a physical football game on both sides, and I think we did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball and plus on special teams.”

Clarksville (3-0) scored 38 points in the first half, largely on the legs of Bloker and sophomore running back Owen Backer, while defense held Dunkerton in check as the Indians led 38-8.

Back-to-back fumbles in the first quarter also resulted in Indian touchdowns. The Raiders improved in the second quarter with 14 points, but Clarksville had already built a sizeable lead.

“Credit to our guys, I was proud of how they came out and fought in the second half,” said Dunkerton coach Jon Steffen. “We had some guys who had some dings and got hurt and to be able to come out and battle and fight and win the second half, we were happy with that, but the first half, you don’t play how you need to and that’s how it’s going to go.”

Explosive playsBloker’s touchdown-scoring kickoff return gave Clarksville all the momentum it needed immediately in the game. It also gave the Indians a permanent lead.

‘That was a huge momentum to start the game and that gave us a lot of confidence and in the back of their minds, they’re probably thinking, ‘oh, here we go,’” Bohlen said.

There were other good runs by the Raiders, including a 62-yard dash in the first quarter by Backer to make it 22-0.

However, the Raiders weren’t without their good plays, including a 17-yard pass by quarterback Dylan Marquart to Dalton Weepie to get in the red zone in the second quarter. Marquart then ran the last five yards for a touchdown to put Dunkerton on the board.

The Raiders got another good play in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard touchdown run by Ty Lundquist.

Clarksville’s killer rushingThe Indians dominated with the one-two punch of Bloker and Backer on rushing. The two accounted for all six of Clarksville’s touchdowns – Bloker making four of them. According to Bohlen, this has been their most formidable weapon and a cornerstone of Clarksville’s offense.

“These two guys did outstanding,” Bohlen said about Backer and Bloker. “I mean their speed and Bloker’s size – and we just them down.”

Bloker says he’s looking to improve on last year, when his team lost in the first round of the playoffs 48-0 against West Bend-Mallard.

“I’ve got good blockers all around and if I didn’t have them, I wouldn’t be in the endzone,” Bloker said. “I’ve definitely improved my running game from last year – more physical, more speed – I’m just hungry to win football games and go further than we did last year.”

Marquart makes playsDespite the outcome, Marquart was a capable commander for the Raiders, with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to Lindquist. The junior has now racked up seven passing touchdowns in only two games this season.

Elsewhere in Northeast Iowa: In other 8-man action Janesville improved to 2-0 with a 54-20 win over Green Mountain-Garwin, while West Central of Maynard topped Waterloo Christian, 44-39 and Gladbrook-Reinbeck steamrolled Tripoli, 78-0.

Photos: Clarksville at Dunkerton in Thursday Night 8-man football battle 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-10.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-11.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-12.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-13.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-3.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-4.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-5.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-6.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-7.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-8.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-9.JPG 090123-spt-dunkerton-clarksville-0