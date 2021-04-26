 Skip to main content
Cedar Valley metro football schedules are set for 2021, 2022
top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cedar Valley metro football schedules are set for 2021, 2022

101119kw-cf-west-football-05

Waterloo West's Carter Schulte runs the ball during a 2019 game against Cedar Falls inside the UNI-Dome.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

High school football schedules for the 2021 and 2022 seasons were unveiled on Monday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

This marks the first year that the state will have seven different classes of football competition. Metro schools Cedar Falls and Waterloo West will compete in Class 5A. Waterloo East will compete in Class 4A and Waterloo Columbus remains in Class 1A.

Metro schedules

Cedar Falls

Aug. 27 – at Johnston, Sept. 3 – Waterloo West, Sept. 10 – at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Sept. 17 – Ankeny Centennial, Sept. 24 – at Muscatine, Oct. 1 – at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Oct. 8 – Dubuque Hempstead, Oct. 15 – at Bettendorf, Oct. 22 – Dubuque Senior.

Waterloo West

Aug. 27 – Waterloo East, Sept.3 – at Cedar Falls, Sept. 10 – Davenport West, Sept. 17 – at Dubuque Senior, Sept. 24 – at Southeast Polk, Oct. 1 – Cedar Rapids Prairie, Oct. 8 – at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Oct. 15 – Dubuque Hempstead, Oct. 22 – at Ottumwa.

Waterloo East

Aug. 27 – at Waterloo West, Sept. 3 – Marshalltown, Sept. 10 – at Fort Dodge, Sept. 17 – Des Moines North, Sept. 24 – Waverly-Shell Rock, Oct. 1 – at Mason City, Oct. 8 – Western Dubuque, Oct. 15 at Decorah, Oct. 22 – Marion.

Waterloo Columbus

Aug. 27 – Dike-New Hartfford, Sept. 3 – at West Branch, Sept. 10 – Vinton-Shellsburg, Sept. 17 – MFL MarMac, Sept. 24 – at Cascade, Oct. 1 – at Dyersville Beckman, Oct. 8 – Postville, Oct. 15 – at Sumner-Fredericksburg.

