Cedar Falls' Ostrich named Mississippi Player of the Year
top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cedar Falls' Ostrich named Mississippi Player of the Year

102320bp-cf-cr-washington-fb-1

Cedar Falls' Ryan Ostrich leaps over teammate Aiden Sorenson and evades the grasp of Cedar Rapids Washington's Cavan Riley at the UNI-Dome in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

 BRANDON POLLOCK

Cedar Falls running back Ryan Ostrich has been named the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division’s co-Player of the Year. 

Ostrich split Player of the Year honors with Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Nick Pearson in the MVC football awards that were unveiled on Monday. The Tigers’ senior has rushed for 1,216 yards and 14 touchdowns on 157 carries to go with a pair of receiving scores through seven games.

Cedar Falls punter Stratton Ferson earned the Mississippi Division’s Specialist of the Year honor after averaging 47.9 yards.

In addition to Ostrich, Cedar Falls’ offensive lineman Drew Hoth was named to the first team offense. Waterloo West’s quarterback Carter Schulte and wide receiver Tay Norman were first team offensive selections in the Valley Division.

On defense, Cedar Falls’ Austin Lien and Eli Mickey made the first team along with Waterloo West’s standout linebacker Nate Ewell.

Tiger linemen Joe Knutson and Ty Tompkins along with cornerback Nate Gee and defensive end Capri Wilson were second team selections in the Mississippi Division. West defenders Michael Robinson Jr. and Jeremiah Feahn were second team selections in the Valley Division.

West’s Orlando Vivians, Tyree Gardner, Clayton Rottinghaus and De’Vontay Betancourt were honorable mention picks. Cedar Falls’ honor mention selections included Aiden Sorenson, Logan Saak, Ryley Barnett and Jordan Hoeppner.

+1 
Ryan Ostrich 2020

Ostrich
Related to this story

