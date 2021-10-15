 Skip to main content
Winthrop East Buchanan tackles Calmar South Winn 40-16

Winthrop East Buchanan handled Calmar South Winn 40-16 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Bellevue and Calmar South Winn took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on October 1 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For more, click here.

The Buccaneers' offense struck to a 24-8 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

