Winthrop East Buchanan handled Calmar South Winn 40-16 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Bellevue and Calmar South Winn took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on October 1 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For more, click here.
The Buccaneers' offense struck to a 24-8 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.