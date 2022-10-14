Winthrop East Buchanan smashes through Calmar South Winn 69-13

Calmar South Winn had no answers as Winthrop East Buchanan compiled a 69-13 victory during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Calmar South Winn faced off on October 15, 2021 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Calmar South Winn faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Bellevue on September 30 at Bellevue High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.