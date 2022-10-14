 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winthrop East Buchanan smashes through Calmar South Winn 69-13

  • 0

Calmar South Winn had no answers as Winthrop East Buchanan compiled a 69-13 victory during this Iowa football game.

Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Calmar South Winn faced off on October 15, 2021 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Calmar South Winn faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Bellevue on September 30 at Bellevue High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News