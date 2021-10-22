Winthrop East Buchanan rides the comeback trail to dust Mason City Newman Catholic 44-29

Winthrop East Buchanan trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 44-29 win over Mason City Newman Catholic during this Iowa football game.

The start wasn't the problem for the Knights, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Buccaneers through the end of the first quarter.

Winthrop East Buchanan's offense moved to a 14-13 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at halftime.

The Buccaneers' control showed as they carried a 28-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

