Winthrop East Buchanan rides the comeback trail to dust Mason City Newman Catholic 44-29

Winthrop East Buchanan trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 44-29 win over Mason City Newman Catholic during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on October 8, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Sheffield West Fork on October 8 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
The start wasn't the problem for the Knights, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Buccaneers through the end of the first quarter.
Winthrop East Buchanan's offense moved to a 14-13 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at halftime.
The Buccaneers' control showed as they carried a 28-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.