Winthrop East Buchanan showed top form to dominate Alburnett during a 57-21 victory at Alburnett High on October 28 in Iowa football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Winthrop East Buchanan and Alburnett settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Buccaneers' offense darted in front for a 36-21 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Winthrop East Buchanan breathed fire to a 44-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Buccaneers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Pirates 13-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.