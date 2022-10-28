Winthrop East Buchanan mollywopps Alburnett 57-21

Winthrop East Buchanan showed top form to dominate Alburnett during a 57-21 victory at Alburnett High on October 28 in Iowa football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Winthrop East Buchanan and Alburnett settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
The Buccaneers' offense darted in front for a 36-21 lead over the Pirates at halftime.
Winthrop East Buchanan breathed fire to a 44-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Buccaneers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Pirates 13-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on October 14, Alburnett faced off against Columbus Junction Columbus and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Calmar South Winn on October 14 at Calmar South Winneshiek High School. For more, click here.
