Winthrop East Buchanan knocks off Lisbon 12-8

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Winthrop East Buchanan to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Lisbon 12-8 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 29.

Winthrop East Buchanan opened with a 6-0 advantage over Lisbon through the first quarter.

The Lions took an 8-6 lead over the Buccaneers heading to the intermission locker room.

Winthrop East Buchanan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-8 lead over Lisbon.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

