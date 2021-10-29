 Skip to main content
Winthrop East Buchanan knocks off Lisbon 12-8

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Winthrop East Buchanan to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Lisbon 12-8 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 29.

Winthrop East Buchanan opened with a 6-0 advantage over Lisbon through the first quarter.

The Lions took an 8-6 lead over the Buccaneers heading to the intermission locker room.

Winthrop East Buchanan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-8 lead over Lisbon.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

In recent action on October 15, Lisbon faced off against Arlington Starmont and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Calmar South Winn on October 15 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For more, click here.

