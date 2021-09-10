 Skip to main content
Winthrop East Buchanan knocks off Arlington Starmont 28-19
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Winthrop East Buchanan passed in a 28-19 victory at Arlington Starmont's expense during this Iowa football game.

Conditioning showed as the Buccaneers outscored the Stars 20-6 in the final period.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Stars took a 13-8 lead over the Buccaneers heading to the intermission locker room.

Recently on August 27 , Winthrop East Buchanan squared up on Riverside Highland in a football game . Click here for a recap

