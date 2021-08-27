Winthrop East Buchanan designs winning blueprint on Riverside Highland 24-12

Winthrop East Buchanan grabbed a 24-12 victory at the expense of Riverside Highland in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Buccaneers darted over the Huskies 16-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Winthrop East Buchanan drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Riverside Highland after the first quarter.
